Piedmont Lithium : Australia's Piedmont signs lithium ore supply deal with Tesla, shares surge

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Piedmont Lithium on Monday said
it signed a five-year deal with Tesla Inc to supply
high-purity lithium ore mineral to the U.S. electric carmaker,
prompting an 83% surge in the Australian lithium miner's shares.
The initial five-year agreement implies that Piedmont will
supply about a third of its planned 160,000-tonnes-per-year
spodumene concentrate produce from its deposits in North
Carolina. Both companies have an option to extend the deal for
another five years.
Shares of the Australian miner touched their highest since
May 2007.
The deal comes on the heels of Tesla's "Battery Day"
presentation last week when Chief Executive Elon Musk shared his
vision of novel, proprietary Tesla batteries, following which
Tesla stock lost more than $30 billion in market value.
Piedmont said in a statement that the agreement marked the
beginning of the its first U.S. domestic lithium supply chain
and that talks are ongoing over other sales arrangements.
Tesla did not respond to a Reuters request for comment
outside regular business hours.
The deal is conditional upon both companies agreeing to
start deliveries between July 2022 and July 2023, the Australian
firm said.
