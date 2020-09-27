Log in
Piedmont Lithium : Australia's Piedmont signs lithium ore supply deal with Tesla, shares surge

09/27/2020

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Piedmont Lithium on Monday said it signed a five-year deal with Tesla Inc to supply high-purity lithium ore mineral to the U.S. electric carmaker, prompting an 83% surge in the Australian lithium miner's shares.

The initial five-year agreement implies that Piedmont will supply about a third of its planned 160,000-tonnes-per-year spodumene concentrate produce from its deposits in North Carolina. Both companies have an option to extend the deal for another five years.

Shares of the Australian miner touched their highest since May 2007.

The deal comes on the heels of Tesla's "Battery Day" presentation last week when Chief Executive Elon Musk shared his vision of novel, proprietary Tesla batteries, following which Tesla stock lost more than $30 billion in market value.

Piedmont said in a statement that the agreement marked the beginning of the its first U.S. domestic lithium supply chain and that talks are ongoing over other sales arrangements.

Tesla did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

The deal is conditional upon both companies agreeing to start deliveries between July 2022 and July 2023, the Australian firm said. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PIEDMONT LITHIUM LIMITED 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
TESLA, INC. 5.04% 407.34 Delayed Quote.386.86%
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -10,4 M -7,32 M -7,32 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 191 M 134 M 135 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 87,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,38 AUD
Last Close Price 0,15 AUD
Spread / Highest target 210%
Spread / Average Target 155%
Spread / Lowest Target 100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith D. Phillips President, Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Ian Peter Middlemas Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory David Swan CFO, Secretary & Chief Accounting Officer
Levi Mochkin Non-Executive Director
Anastasios Arima Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIEDMONT LITHIUM LIMITED0.00%134
AIR LIQUIDE6.54%73 670
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-5.54%71 029
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.22.89%31 765
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-26.31%23 242
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.15.86%19 219
