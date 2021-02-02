Log in
PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST, INC.

PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST DECLARES FIRST QUARTER DIVIDEND

02/02/2021 | 04:16pm EST
Atlanta, GA, Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) (“Piedmont”), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share, or $0.84 per share on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2021.  The dividend will be paid on March 19, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 26, 2021.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). As of December 31, 2020, approximately 64% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 43% was LEED certified. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding future business operations, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from projections. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in our forward-looking statements, see Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 10-K. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak as of the date of such statements. We make no representations or warranties (express or implied) about the accuracy of, nor do we intend to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:
Computershare, Inc.
866-354-3485
investor.services@piedmontreit.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 532 M - -
Net income 2020 217 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 545 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,16x
Yield 2020 5,38%
Capitalization 1 966 M 1 966 M -
EV / Sales 2020 6,60x
EV / Sales 2021 6,90x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 18,67 $
Last Close Price 15,60 $
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
C. Brent Smith President, Chief Executive & Investment Officer
Frank C. McDowell Chairman
Robert E. Bowers Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wesley E. Cantrell Independent Director
Jeffrey L. Swope Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST, INC.-3.88%1 966
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.-4.55%14 051
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION3.01%9 843
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION4.53%8 370
DEXUS-5.85%7 363
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION-1.34%6 541
