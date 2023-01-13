Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDM   US7201902068

PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST, INC.

(PDM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-13 pm EST
9.990 USD   -0.20%
2022Piedmont Office Realty Trust Completes Sales of Cambridge Assets and Extends $200 Million Term Loan
GL
2022Piedmont Office Realty Trust Completes Sales of Cambridge Assets and Extends $200 Million Term Loan
GL
2022An unknown buyer acquired 1414 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, Massachusetts from Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc..
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc to Report Fourth Quarter and Annual 2022 Financial Results

01/13/2023 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atlanta, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time and will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at investor.piedmontreit.com. During the conference call, the Company’s management team will review fourth quarter and annual performance, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

 

To Listen to the Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.piedmontreit.com/news-and-events/events-calendar.

 

For analysts that are participating in the Conference Call:

Please dial in at least fifteen minutes prior to start time to ensure a timely connection.

Domestic: (888) 506-0062
International: (973) 528-0011
Participant Access Code: 985382

 

To Listen to the Replay via Webcast:

Click on the webcast link under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.piedmontreit.com.

 

To Listen to the Replay Telephonically:

Domestic: (877) 481-4010
International: (919) 882-2331
Replay Passcode: 47462

The playback can be accessed through February 23, 2023 at 9:00am EST.

 

To Submit a Question:

Investors interested in submitting a question to the Company prior to the call should send their questions to the following email address: askpiedmont@piedmontreit.com. Company management will attempt to answer as many questions as time allows on the conference call.

 

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

 

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in the Sunbelt. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). Piedmont is a 2022 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

 

Research Analysts/ Institutional Investors Contact:

Eddie Guilbert

770-418-8592

research.analysts@piedmontreit.com

 

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:

Computershare, Inc.

866-354-3485

investor.services@piedmontreit.com

 

 


All news about PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST, INC.
2022Piedmont Office Realty Trust Completes Sales of Cambridge Assets and Extends $200 Mill..
GL
2022Piedmont Office Realty Trust Completes Sales of Cambridge Assets and Extends $200 Mill..
GL
2022An unknown buyer acquired 1414 Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, Massachusetts from Pi..
CI
2022An unknown buyer acquired One Brattle Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts from Piedmont ..
CI
2022Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation ..
AQ
2022Piedmont Office Realty Trust Expands Board with Appointment of Mary Hager
GL
2022Piedmont Office Realty Trust Expands Board with Appointment of Mary Hager
AQ
2022Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Mary Hager to its Board..
CI
2022JPMorgan Adjusts Piedmont Office Realty Trust's Price Target to $14 From $17, Keeps Neu..
MT
2022PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST, INC. : Ex-dividend day ..
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 567 M - -
Net income 2022 74,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 034 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,5x
Yield 2022 8,39%
Capitalization 1 235 M 1 235 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,76x
EV / Sales 2023 5,36x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 10,01 $
Average target price 13,67 $
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
C. Brent Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Bowers EVP, Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Frank C. McDowell Chairman
George M. Wells Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffrey L. Swope Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST, INC.9.16%1 235
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.3.23%11 164
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-2.72%7 499
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-2.25%6 021
DEXUS3.48%5 985
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION5.20%4 755