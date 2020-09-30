Pieno zvaigzdes : not audited financial results for the first six months of 2020

Log in
09/30/2020 | 11:25am EDT

Pieno Zvaigzdes
Half-Yearly information

Pieno zvaigzdes AB, not audited financial results for the first six months of 2020

According to preliminary unaudited data sales revenue of Pieno Zvaigzdes AB during the first six months of 2020 was EUR 84.9 million or 0.9% higher than a year ago (sales revenue for the six months of 2019 amounted to EUR 84.1 million).
EBITDA for the first six months of 2020 was EUR 6.7 million compared to EUR 4.4 million EBITDA a year ago.
In the first six months of 2020 the company earned EUR 3.3 million net profit. During the first six months of 2019 the company earned EUR 1.0 million net profit.

Audrius Statulevičius
CFO
+370 52461419

Disclaimer

Pieno Zvaigzdes AB published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 15:24:00 UTC
