Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Pierce Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIERCE   SE0015658364

PIERCE GROUP AB (PUBL)

(PIERCE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:24 2022-12-07 am EST
9.710 SEK   +1.15%
05:31pKim Kardashian, other celebrities beat EMax crypto investors' lawsuit
RE
11/23Swedish E-commerce Group Pierce CEO To Depart; Interim Successor Named
MT
11/23Henrik Zadig resigns as CEO of Pierce Group AB (publ)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kim Kardashian, other celebrities beat EMax crypto investors' lawsuit

12/07/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Boxer Mayweather Jr. of the U.S. speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo

(Reuters) - A federal judge in California on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit against reality TV star Kim Kardashian, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. and others over their role in promoting a cryptocurrency, saying it was not clear that the investors who sued actually saw the promotions.

The lawsuit filed in January claims EthereumMax executives schemed with celebrity promoters to induce investors to buy the EMax token, driving up its price and allowing them to sell their own tokens at a profit.

U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald in Los Angeles said that the investors may amend and refile their proposed class action.

The decision comes as other celebrity promoters face lawsuits from users of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, whose collapse has deepened an ongoing "crypto winter."

Sean Masson, an attorney who represents the investors in the EthereumMax case, said they plan to revise their claims to add "a host of additional facts demonstrating defendants' wrongdoing and liability."

Michael Rhodes, the lead attorney for Kardashian, said the defense is "pleased with the court's well-reasoned ruling."

Attorneys for Mayweather did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Also named in the lawsuit was former National Basketball Association star Paul Pierce.

Kardashian promoted EthereumMax in a June 2021 post on Instagram, and Mayweather wore the company's logo on his boxing trunks during a widely viewed fight, the investors said.

In Wednesday's ruling, Fitzgerald said that investors had failed to show that the executives and promoters schemed to mislead investors, rather than acting in their own self-interest.

The investors' fraud claims failed because they had not stated whether or when they saw the promotions, the judge wrote.

While the investors may revise those claims, Fitzgerald permanently dismissed their claim under California's consumer protection law, which he said applies to tangible goods and services, not "intangible goods" such as cryptocurrency.

Kardashian agreed in October to pay the SEC $1.26 million to settle claims that she failed to disclose she was paid to promote EthereumMax tokens. She did not admit wrongdoing.

The case is In Re: Ethereummax Investor Litigation, No. 22-00163.

(Reporting by Jody Godoy in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Matthew Lewis)

By Jody Godoy


© Reuters 2022
All news about PIERCE GROUP AB (PUBL)
05:31pKim Kardashian, other celebrities beat EMax crypto investors' lawsuit
RE
11/23Swedish E-commerce Group Pierce CEO To Depart; Interim Successor Named
MT
11/23Henrik Zadig resigns as CEO of Pierce Group AB (publ)
AQ
11/23Pierce Group AB Announces CEO Changes
CI
11/22Biggest U.S. rail union raises threat of strike
RE
11/14Notice to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Pierce Group AB (publ)
AQ
11/11Transcript : Pierce Group AB, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
11/11Pierce; interim report January - September 2022
AQ
11/11Pierce Group AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Se..
CI
11/10Hurricane Nicole makes landfall along east coast of Florida, U.S. NHC says
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 681 M 162 M 162 M
Net income 2022 -40,1 M -3,86 M -3,86 M
Net cash 2022 105 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 771 M 74,2 M 74,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 420
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart PIERCE GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Pierce Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIERCE GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,71 SEK
Average target price 14,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Oscar Gösta Zadig Chief Executive Officer
Niclas Olsson Head-Business Control
Henrik Thorup Theilbjørnn Chairman
Willem Vos Chief Operating Officer
Gunilla Birgitta Spongh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIERCE GROUP AB (PUBL)-82.80%73
AMAZON.COM, INC.-47.07%900 296
JD.COM, INC.-13.87%94 478
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.29.54%33 840
COUPANG, INC.-38.73%31 865
ETSY, INC.-38.33%16 969