  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Pierce Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIERCE   SE0015658364

PIERCE GROUP AB (PUBL)

(PIERCE)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:24 2022-12-23 am EST
9.300 SEK   -2.11%
04:10pTwo substations attacked in Washington state, utility says
RE
12/23Sweden's Pierce Group Makes Acting CFO Permanent
MT
12/23Pierce Group appoints Niclas Olsson as CFO
AQ
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial Publications

Two substations attacked in Washington state, utility says

12/25/2022 | 04:10pm EST
(Reuters) - Thousands of residents were without power near Tacoma, Washington, after two electrical substations were attacked, and the incidents have been reported to the police, the local utility company said on Sunday.

"Early this morning, two Tacoma Power substation facilities were attacked in east Pierce county. ... Law enforcement has been notified," Tacoma Public Utilities said in a post on Twitter. The utility gave no other details about the nature of the Christmas Day attack.

About 2,700 people serviced by Tacoma Public Utilities were affected after an initial 7,300 residents lost power in east Pierce County, about 45 miles (72 km) south of Seattle, the company said. "We are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power," it said.

Earlier this month, a utility in North Carolina reported outages from what local authorities said were orchestrated shootings now being investigated by federal law enforcement.

The FBI has also been investigating shots fired near a power facility in South Carolina days later, and whether those two incidents could be related, NBC News and other local media have reported.

Utilities nationwide have been strained by a severe cold weather system that swept across the country this week, leaving more than 300,000 without power from the winter storm.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 681 M 160 M 160 M
Net income 2022 -40,1 M -3,81 M -3,81 M
Net cash 2022 105 M 9,98 M 9,98 M
P/E ratio 2022 -15,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 738 M 70,1 M 70,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 420
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart PIERCE GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Pierce Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIERCE GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 9,30 SEK
Average target price 14,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 50,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Willem Vos Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Niclas Olsson Head-Business Control
Henrik Thorup Theilbjørnn Chairman
Gunilla Birgitta Spongh Independent Director
Thomas Ekman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIERCE GROUP AB (PUBL)-83.33%70
AMAZON.COM, INC.-49.74%869 691
JD.COM, INC.-19.45%88 357
JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC.17.66%29 459
COUPANG, INC.-47.07%26 785
ETSY, INC.-42.02%15 955