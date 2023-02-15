Advanced search
    PMAG   AT0000KTMI02

PIERER MOBILITY AG

(PMAG)
2023-02-15
80.20 EUR   -0.62%
07:38aDd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/31Transcript : PIERER Mobility AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2023
CI
01/31Pierer Mobility : Company presentation – Preliminary Key Figures BY 2022, January 31, 2023
PU
DD: DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/15/2023 | 07:38am EST
EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

15.02.2023 / 13:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
  1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated  
  a) Name  
    Name and legal form: Pierer Bajaj AG  
  2 Reason for Thea notification  
  a) Position/status  
    Person closely associated with:  
  Title: Dipl. Ing.  
  First name: Stefan  
  Last name(s): Pierer  
  Position: Member of the managing body  
  b) Initial notification  
  3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
  a) Name PIERER Mobility AG  
   
  b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89  
   
   
  4 Details of the transaction(s):  
  a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code  
    Type: Share  
    ISIN: AT0000KTMI02  
  b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition  
   
   
   
  c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
  80.00 EUR  22,000 units  
           
           
  d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume  
  80.00 EUR  22,000 units  
   
  e) Date of the transaction 2023-02-13; UTC +1  
   
  f) Place of the transaction  Outside a trading venue  
   
           

15.02.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE Reuters: PMAG.S
 
End of News EQS News Service

80951  15.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1560751&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
