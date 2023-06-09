Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. PIERER Mobility AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMAG   AT0000KTMI02

PIERER MOBILITY AG

(PMAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:25:16 2023-06-09 am EDT
74.90 EUR   -0.13%
04:08aDd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
04:01aDd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:56aDd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/09/2023 | 03:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

09.06.2023 / 09:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
  1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated  
  a) Name  
    Title: Mag.  
  First name: Friedrich  
  Last name(s): Roithner  
  2 Reason for the notification  
  a) Position/status  
    Position: Member of the Supervisory Board of PIERER Mobility AG  
   
   
  b) Initial notification  
  3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
  a) Name PIERER Mobility AG  
   
  b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89  
   
   
  4 Details of the transaction(s)  
  a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code  
    Type: Share  
    ISIN: AT0000KTMI02  
  b) Nature of the transaction Disposal  
   
   
   
  c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
  74.70 EUR 15,000 Units   
           
           
  d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume  
  74.70 EUR 15,000 Units  
   
  e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-07; UTC +2  
   
  f) Place of the transaction  Outside a trading venue  
   
           

09.06.2023 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE Reuters: PMAG.S
 
End of News EQS News Service

83731  09.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1653541&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about PIERER MOBILITY AG
04:08aDd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
04:01aDd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
03:56aDd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
03:54aDd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
06/02Dd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
05/24Dd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
05/17Dd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
04/28Pierer Mobility Ag : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective..
EQ
04/28Dd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
04/28Dd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PIERER MOBILITY AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 650 M 2 855 M 2 855 M
Net income 2023 175 M 188 M 188 M
Net Debt 2023 297 M 319 M 319 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 535 M 2 731 M 2 731 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
EV / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 6 088
Free-Float 23,1%
Chart PIERER MOBILITY AG
Duration : Period :
PIERER Mobility AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIERER MOBILITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan Pierer Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Friedrich Roithner Chief Financial Officer
Josef Blazicek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michaela Friepess Member-Supervisory Board
Iris Filzwieser Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIERER MOBILITY AG10.78%2 731
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED32.76%16 461
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED13.22%12 124
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.22.69%8 986
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED22.01%7 630
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED8.35%7 182
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer