DD: DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english



09.06.2023 / 09:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Title: Mag. First name: Friedrich Last name(s): Roithner 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Position: Member of the Supervisory Board of PIERER Mobility AG b) Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name PIERER Mobility AG b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: AT0000KTMI02 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 74.70 EUR 15,000 Units d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume 74.70 EUR 15,000 Units e) Date of the transaction 2023-06-07; UTC +2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

09.06.2023 CET/CEST

