EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

19.07.2023 / 17:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
 1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
 a)Name
  Name and legal form:Pierer Bajaj AG
 2Reason for the notification
 a)Position/status
  Person closely associated with:
 Title:Dipl. Ing.
 First name:Stefan
 Last name(s):Pierer
 Position:Member of the managing body
 b)Initial notification
 3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
 a)NamePIERER Mobility AG
 
 b)LEI5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
 
 
 4Details of the transaction(s):
 a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
  Type:Share
  ISIN:AT0000KTMI02
 b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition
 
 
 
 c)Price(s) and Volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
 75.20 CHF8,000 units
     
     
 d)Aggregated pricePriceAggregated volume
 75.20 CHF 8,000 units
 
 e)Date of the transaction2023-07-19; UTC +2
 
 f)Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
 
     

19.07.2023 CET/CEST

Language:English
Company:PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet:www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE Reuters: PMAG.S
 
End of NewsEQS News Service

84751  19.07.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1683885&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp