Market Closed -
Wiener Boerse
09:03:02 2024-01-09 am EST
After market
12:22:17 pm
50.8
EUR
-2.31%
51.3
+0.98%
Official PIERER MOBILITY AG press release
DD: DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
January 09, 2024 at 11:46 am EST
EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
09.01.2024 / 17:43 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Title:
First name:
Anita
Last name(s):
Wiesbeck
2 Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Position:
Wife of Dipl.-VW. Rudolf Wiesbeck, who is a member of the Executive Board of PIERER Mobility AG
b)
Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
PIERER Mobility AG
b)
LEI
5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
AT0000KTMI02
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
47.00 CHF
450 units
d)
Aggregated price
Price
Aggregated volume
47.00 CHF
450 units
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-01-05; UTC +1
f)
Place of the transaction
SIX Swiss Exchange, XSWX
09.01.2024 CET/CEST
Language:
English Company:
PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria Internet:
www.pierermobility.com
Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974
Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM
Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV
Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
End of News
EQS News Service
88753 09.01.2024 CET/CEST
Global markets live: Mastercard, Diageo, Nvidia, Airbnb, Exxon Mobil...
Dec. 06
Swiss Market Index Extends Gains as Dovish Narrative Lifts Sentiment
Dec. 06
MT
Pierer Mobility Updates Sales Guidance for FY23
Dec. 06
MT
Pierer Mobility to Relocate Some Production to China, India
Dec. 06
MT
Florian Burguet agreed to acquire Felt Racing, LLC from PIERER Mobility AG.
Dec. 04
CI
Global markets live: Alphabet, Visa, Amazon, Qualcomm, Apple...
2023
Pierer Mobility Unit Signs Call Option for Majority Stake in Italian Motorcycle Manufacturer
2023
MT
Switzerland's Pierer Mobility Changes Ticker Symbol
2023
MT
Transcript : PIERER Mobility AG, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 29, 2023
2023
CI
PIERER Mobility AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
2023
CI
Pierer Mobility Posts Lower H1 Profit; Revenue Rises
2023
MT
PIERER Mobility AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
2023
CI
Chinese Vehicle Manufacturer CFMoto Boosts Pierer Mobility Stake to 2%
2023
MT
European Commission Green-lights Pierer Mobility CEO’s Acquisition of Leoni
2023
MT
Global markets live: Ocado, Walt Disney, Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, Flutter...
2023
Pierer Mobility Posts Higher FY22 Earnings
2023
MT
Global markets live: UBS, Alphabet, Nike, Being, Gamestop...
2023
Pierer Mobility CFO to Step Down; Successor Named
2023
MT
Transcript : PIERER Mobility AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2023
2023
CI
Switzerland's Pierer Mobility Doubles FY22 Dividend Amid 19% Revenue Growth
2023
MT
Pierer Mobility Manufactures 1 Million Units of KTM Motorcycle Brand in India
2023
MT
Pierer Mobility Expects 19% FY22 Revenue Growth; FY23 Sales to Jump Further
2023
MT
Global markets live: Tesla, Nio, Mastercard, AstraZeneca, Swiss...
2022
PIERER Mobility AG Proposes Dividend for the Year 2022
2022
CI
PIERER Mobility AG Revises Earnings Guidance for the Financial Year 2022
2022
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
PIERER Mobility AG is an Austria-based company, engaged in the manufacturing of motorcycles. The Company focuses primarily on sport motorcycles and electric mobility. It offers a broad selection of brands, including performance motorcycle brands such as KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS. PIERER Mobility develops a range of e-bike and bicycle products through the Husqvarna E-Bicycles, GASGAS Bicycles, FELT Bicycles and R Raymon brands. The Company produces components under the WP brand, manufactures and distributes sports cars via its KTM X-BOW division.
More about the company