Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
 1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated  
  a) Name  
    Title:    
  First name: Anita  
  Last name(s): Wiesbeck  
 2Reason for the notification  
  a) Position/status  
    Position: Wife of Dipl.-VW. Rudolf Wiesbeck, who is a member of the Executive Board of PIERER Mobility AG  
   
   
  b) Initial notification  
 3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  
  a) Name PIERER Mobility AG  
   
  b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89  
   
   
 4Details of the transaction(s)  
  a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code  
    Type: Share  
    ISIN: AT0000KTMI02  
  b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition  
   
   
   
  c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
  47.00 CHF 450 units   
           
  d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume  
  47.00 CHF 450 units   
   
  e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-05; UTC +1  
   
  f) Place of the transaction SIX Swiss Exchange, XSWX  
           

