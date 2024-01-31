Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
11:19:04 2024-01-31 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
49.75
EUR
+0.30%
+0.40%
+0.60%
DD: DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
January 31, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
31.01.2024 / 16:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Name and legal form:
Pierer Bajaj AG 2 Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
Dipl. Ing.
First name:
Stefan
Last name(s):
Pierer
Position:
Member of the managing body
b)
Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
PIERER Mobility AG
b)
LEI
5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89 4 Details of the transaction(s):
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
AT0000KTMI02
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
46.95 CHF
11,500 units
d)
Aggregated price
Price
Aggregated volume
46.95 CHF
11,500 units
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-01-30; UTC +1
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
31.01.2024 CET/CEST
Language:
English Company:
PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria Internet:
www.pierermobility.com
Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974
Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM
Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV
Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
End of News
EQS News Service
89197 31.01.2024 CET/CEST
PIERER Mobility AG is an Austria-based company, engaged in the manufacturing of motorcycles. The Company focuses primarily on sport motorcycles and electric mobility. It offers a broad selection of brands, including performance motorcycle brands such as KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS. PIERER Mobility develops a range of e-bike and bicycle products through the Husqvarna E-Bicycles, GASGAS Bicycles, FELT Bicycles and R Raymon brands. The Company produces components under the WP brand, manufactures and distributes sports cars via its KTM X-BOW division.
