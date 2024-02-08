EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
 1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
  a) Name
    Name and legal form: Pierer Bajaj AG
 2Reason for the notification
  a) Position/status
    Person closely associated with:
  Title: Dipl. Ing.
  First name: Stefan
  Last name(s): Pierer
  Position: Member of the managing body
  b) Initial notification
 3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
  a) Name PIERER Mobility AG
 
  b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
 
 
 4Details of the transaction(s):
  a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
    Type: Share
    ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
  b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
 
 
 
  c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
  49.65 CHF 19,700 units
         
         
  d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume
  49.65 CHF 19,700 units
 
  e) Date of the transaction 2024-02-08; UTC +1
 
  f) Place of the transaction  Outside a trading venue
 
         

