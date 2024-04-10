EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Title:
Mag.
First name:
Hubert
Last name(s):
Trunkenpolz
|2
|Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
|
Position:
Member of the Executive Board of PIERER Mobility AG
b)
Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
|
PIERER Mobility AG
b)
LEI
|
5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|
Type:
Share
ISIN:
AT0000KTMI02
b)
Nature of the transaction
|
Disposal
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
44.79 EUR
13,000 units
d)
Aggregated price
|
Price
|
Aggregated volume
|
44.79 EUR
13,000 units
e)
Date of the transaction
|
2024-04-08; UTC +2
f)
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|Language:
English
|Company:
|
PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
|Internet:
www.pierermobility.com
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974
Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM
Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV
Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
