Real-time Estimate
Tradegate
09:34:44 2024-06-26 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
30.05
EUR
-2.75%
+7.14%
-39.64%
DD: DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
June 26, 2024 at 09:07 am EDT
EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
26.06.2024 / 15:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Name and legal form:
Pierer Bajaj AG 2 Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
Dipl. Ing.
First name:
Stefan
Last name(s):
Pierer
Position:
Member of the managing body
b)
Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
PIERER Mobility AG
b)
LEI
5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89 4 Details of the transaction(s):
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
AT0000KTMI02
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
28.45 CHF
10,500 units
d)
Aggregated price
Price
Aggregated volume
28.45 CHF
10,500 units
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-06-24; UTC +2
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
26.06.2024 CET/CEST
Language:
English Company:
PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria Internet:
www.pierermobility.com
Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974
Wertpapierkürzel: PKTM
Bloomberg: PKTM SW; PKTM AV
Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI
End of News
EQS News Service
92701 26.06.2024 CET/CEST
PIERER Mobility AG is an Austria-based company. The Company manufactures powered two-wheelers (PTWs) focusing on motorcycles and two wheeled electric vehicles. The Company develops, produces, and distributes premium motorized two wheelers, under brands KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna and MV Agusta Motorcycles. The Company also produces components under the WP brand, manufactures and distributes sports cars via its KTM X-BOW division.
