DGAP-AFR : PIERER Mobility AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

PIERER Mobility AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/investor-relations/berichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports
Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
