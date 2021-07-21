Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  PIERER Mobility AG
  News
  Summary
    PMAG   AT0000KTMI02

PIERER MOBILITY AG

(PMAG)
  Report
DGAP-AFR : PIERER Mobility AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07/21/2021 | 02:38am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PIERER Mobility AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of 
financial statements 
PIERER Mobility AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 
117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
2021-07-21 / 08:37 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PIERER Mobility AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: 
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021 
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/investor-relations/berichte 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021 
Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-07-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      PIERER Mobility AG 
              Edisonstrasse 1 
              4600 Wels 
              Austria 
Internet:     www.pierermobility.com 
Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1220516 2021-07-21

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220516&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2021 02:37 ET (06:37 GMT)

