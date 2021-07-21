DGAP-AFR : PIERER Mobility AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PIERER Mobility AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements PIERER Mobility AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-07-21 / 08:37 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIERER Mobility AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Language: German Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021 Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/investor-relations/berichte Language: English Date of disclosure: August 31, 2021 Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-07-21 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Internet: www.pierermobility.com Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1220516 2021-07-21

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 21, 2021 02:37 ET (06:37 GMT)