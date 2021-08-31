Log in
    PMAG   AT0000KTMI02

PIERER MOBILITY AG

(PMAG)
  Report
DGAP-AFR : PIERER Mobility AG: Release of a Financial report

08/31/2021 | 05:33am EDT
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: PIERER Mobility AG / Release of Financial Reports PIERER Mobility AG: Release of a Financial report 2021-08-31 / 11:32 Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PIERER Mobility AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the follwing internet address: Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG Language: German Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/investor-relations/berichte Language: English Address: https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/reports

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      PIERER Mobility AG 
              Edisonstrasse 1 
              4600 Wels 
              Austria 
Internet:     www.pierermobility.com 
Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1230095 2021-08-31

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1230095&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 31, 2021 05:32 ET (09:32 GMT)

