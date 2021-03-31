DGAP-AGM : PIERER Mobility AG: Invitation to the -2

objection at this virtual general meeting of PIERER Mobility AG on April 29, 2021 may only be made by one of the special proxies. The following persons, who are suitable and independent of the company, are proposed as special proxies: 1. Lawyer Mag. Philipp Stossier c/o Stossier Heitzinger Rechtsanwälte Dragonerstraße 54, 4600 Wels phone: +43 7242 42605 e-mail: stossier.pierermobility@hauptversammlung.at 2. Dr. Michael Knap c/o IVA Interessenverband für Anleger Feldmühlgasse 22/4, A-1130 Vienna phone: +43 664 213 87 40 e-mail: knap.pierermobility@hauptversammlung.at 3. Lawyer Mag. Andreas Schütz, LL.M. c/o TaylorWessing e|n|w|c Natlacen Walderdorff Cancola Rechtsanwälte GmbH Schwarzenbergplatz 7, 1030 Vienna phone: +43 1 716 55 0 e-mail: schuetz.pierermobility@hauptversammlung.at 4. Notary Dr. Claus Lumerding c/o Öffentliche Notare Mag. Huemer & Dr. Lumerding Stadtplatz 19, 5230 Mattighofen phone: +43 7742 2237 e-mail: lumerding.pierermobility@hauptversammlung.at Each shareholder may select one of the above-mentioned persons as special proxy and grant this person power of attorney. A separate proxy form can be downloaded from the company's website at www.pierermobility.com/investor-relations/ hauptversammlung/ in order to grant power of attorney to one of the special proxies. It is requested to use this proxy form. For the granting of proxy, the transmission options and deadlines provided for this purpose, the regulations contained in the participation information must be respected. Personal delivery of the proxy at the place of the meeting is expressly excluded. VI. REFERENCE TO THE RIGHTS OF SHAREHOLDERS PURSUANT TO §§ 109, 110, 118 AND 119 OF THE AUSTRIAN STOCK CORPORATION ACT IN ACCORDANCE WITH COVID-19-GESV Addition to the agenda pursuant to § 109 Austrian Stock Corporation Act: Shareholders who individually or jointly hold shares which amount to at least 5% of the share capital, and who have held these shares for at least three months prior to making this request, are entitled to submit a request in written form in order to add additional items to the agenda of this general meeting and be published, provided that the request is received by the company no later than April 8, 2021, exclusively at the address Edisonstraße 1, 4600 Wels, FAO Ms. Mag. Michaela Friepeß. The application must be submitted to the company in written form, i.e. by enclosing a signature in a legally binding manner. Each agenda item must include a proposal for a resolution and a statement of reasons. In the case of deposited bearer shares, the presentation of a deposit receipt in accordance with § 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, confirming that the shareholders making the request have held the shares for at least three months prior to the submission of the request and that the receipt must not be older than seven days at the time of presentation to the company, shall suffice as proof of share ownership. With regard to the other requirements for the safe custody receipt, please refer to the statements made on the right to participate. Proposed resolutions on the agenda pursuant to § 110 Austrian Stock Corporation Act: Shareholders whose shares together amount to 1% of the share capital may submit proposals for resolutions on any item on the agenda in text form, together with a statement of reasons, and may request that these proposals, together with the names of the shareholders concerned, the statement of reasons to be attached and any statement by the Executive Board or the Supervisory Board, be made available on the company's website, provided that this request is made in text form no later than April 20, 2021, either by fax to +43 (0) 1/8900-500-76, by mail to PIERER Mobility AG, Edisonstraße 1, 4600 Wels, Upper Austria, FAO Ms. Mag. Michaela Friepeß, or by e-mail to anmeldung.pierermobility@hauptversammlung.at, whereby the request must be attached to the e-mail in text form, for example as a PDF. In the case of a proposal for the election of a Supervisory Board member, the statement of the proposed person pursuant to § 87 para. 2 Austrian Stock Corporation Act shall take the place of the statement of reasons. Any election proposals must be received by the Company in the manner specified above no later than April 20, 2021 (seventh working day prior to the annual general meeting). Each nomination must be accompanied by a declaration pursuant to § 87 para. 2 Austrian Stock Corporation Act of the proposed person's professional qualifications, professional or comparable functions and any circumstances that could give rise to concern about partiality. Pursuant to § 87 para. 6 Austrian Stock Corporation Act, the proposals for the election of Supervisory Board members together with the declarations pursuant to § 87 para. 2 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act for each proposed person must be published on the Company's website no later than on the fifth working day prior to the annual general meeting (i.e. on April 22, 2021), otherwise the person in question may not be included in the election. It must be clearly expressed that the intention of the shareholders is to inform not only the company, but also their fellow shareholders in advance of an intended motion and its reasons via the company's website. In case of bearer shares deposited with a custodian, the presentation of a safe custody receipt pursuant to § 10a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act shall suffice as proof of the shareholder status for exercising this shareholder right; such receipt shall not be older than seven days at the time of its presentation to the company. The proposed resolution must relate to a specific agenda item. It must be substantiated and must not lead to a resolution of the general meeting that contravenes the law or the articles of association. The proposed resolution must also not be published on the website if, among other things, it contains an insult (§ 115 of the Austrian Criminal Code) or similar. With regard to the other requirements for the safe custody receipt, please refer to the statements made on the right to participate. Right to information pursuant to § 118 Austrian Stock Corporation Act: Information on matters concerning the company is to be given to every shareholder on demand at the general meeting, insofar as such information is necessary for the factual assessment of an item on the agenda. The duty to provide information also extends to the company's legal and business relationships with an affiliated company as well as to the position of the Group and the companies included in the consolidated financial statements. Information need not be provided if, according to reasonable commercial judgment, it is of a nature that may cause substantial harm to the company or an affiliated company, or if providing it would be a criminal offense. Further, information need not be provided where it has been constantly available in question-and-answer form on the company's website for at least seven days before the start of the general meeting. Express reference is made to the fact that the right to information pursuant to § 118 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act can be exercised by the shareholders themselves during the virtual general meeting exclusively by sending questions by e-mail directly to the company exclusively at the e-mail address fragen.pierermobility@hauptversammlung.at. Shareholders are requested to submit all questions in advance in text form by e-mail to the address fragen.pierermobility@hauptversammlung.at in good time for them to reach the company no later than April 26, 2021. This will enable the Executive Board to prepare as accurately as possible and to respond quickly to the raised questions. Please use the question form, which will be available on the company's website at www.pierermobility.com no later than April 8, 2021. Once again, it is expressly pointed out that the right to information pursuant to § 118 Austrian Stock Corporation Act may be exercised by the shareholders themselves during the general meeting exclusively by sending questions by e-mail directly to the company at the e-mail address fragen.pierermobility@hauptversammlung.at. Please note that appropriate time limits may be set by the Chairman for this during the general meeting. More detailed information and modalities for exercising the shareholders' right to information pursuant to § 118 Austrian Stock Corporation Act will be set out in the participation information. Right to propose motions pursuant to § 119 Austrian Stock Corporation Act: Each shareholder is entitled to submit motions at the general meeting in accordance with the COVID-19-GesG and the COVID-19-GesV through his special voting proxy for each item on the agenda. The requirement for this is proof of entitlement to attend in accordance with item IV. of this convocation and the granting of a corresponding power of attorney to the special voting proxy in accordance with item V. of this convocation. Further information and modalities for exercising the shareholders' right to submit motions in accordance with § 119 Austrian Stock Corporation Act will be set out in the participation information. VII. INFORMATION ON DATA PROTECTION FOR SHAREHOLDERS PIERER Mobility AG processes personal data of shareholders or their proxies and other persons participating in the general meeting (the \\"Participants\\"), in particular name, address, date of birth, number of securities account, number of shares, class of shares, if applicable, number of voting card, on the basis of the applicable data protection laws and the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, in order to enable them to exercise their rights in the context of the general meeting. PIERER Mobility AG receives this data, among other things, from the depositary bank forms or from the participants

