DGAP-AGM : PIERER Mobility AG: Invitation to the -3

themselves on the occasion of registration for the general meeting and/or granting of proxies. Participants are generally obliged to provide PIERER Mobility AG with the required information. The processing of personal data of participants is necessary for the participation in the general meeting as well as for its proper preparation, execution and follow-up. PIERER Mobility AG is the responsible entity for the processing. The legal basis for the processing is compliance with legal obligations pursuant to Article 6 para. 1 lit. c) of the General Data Protection Regulation or the protection of legitimate interests of the company or a third party within the meaning of Article 6 para. 1 lit. f) of the General Data Protection Regulation. The service providers and processors of PIERER Mobility AG, which are commissioned for the purpose of organizing the general meeting, shall receive from PIERER Mobility AG only such personal data as are necessary for the performance of the commissioned service and shall process the data exclusively in accordance with the instructions of PIERER Mobility AG. In fulfilment of the legal obligation, PIERER Mobility AG also transmits personal data of shareholders and their proxies to public authorities, the Company Register, etc. The data of the participants will be deleted after the end of the respective applicable statutory periods. In addition to statutory retention and documentation periods, the statutory limitation periods, in particular under the General Civil Code (ABGB), which in certain cases can be up to 30 years, must be taken into account in the storage period. Each participant has a right of access, rectification, restriction, objection and deletion at any time regarding the processing of personal data concerning him or her, as well as a right to data transfer in accordance with chapter III of the General Data Protection Regulation. Participants may assert these rights free of charge against PIERER Mobility AG using the following contact details: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstraße 1 4600 Wels, Österreich e-mail: privacy@pierermobility.com In addition, participants have a right of appeal to the data protection supervisory authority pursuant to article 77 of the General Data Protection Regulation. Further information on data protection can be found on the website of PIERER Mobility AG www.pierermobility.com. VIII. TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AT THE TIME OF CONVENING At the time of convening of the general meeting, the company's share capital of EUR 22,538,674.00 is divided into 22,538,674 no-par value bearer shares. Each share confers one vote. The company holds 193.340 treasury shares at the time the general meeting is convened. The company has no rights arising from this. The total number of shares with entitlement to participate and vote at the general meeting is 22,345,334 at the time the general meeting is convened. There is only one class of shares. With regard to the procedure for the general meeting, reference is made to the information on the organizational and technical requirements for participation in the virtual general meeting, which will be accessible on the company's website at www.pierermobility.com from April 8, 2021. Wels, March 2021 The Executive Board Disclaimer This is a working translation from the German language provided for purposes of convenience only. In case of any inconsistency, the German version shall prevail. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402 E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com Internet: www.pierermobility.com ISIN: AT0000KTMI02 WKN: A2JKHY Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S End of News DGAP News Service =------------

