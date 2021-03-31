Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  PIERER Mobility AG    PMAG   AT0000KTMI02

PIERER MOBILITY AG

(PMAG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-AGM : PIERER Mobility AG: Invitation to the -3-

03/31/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
themselves on the occasion of registration for the general meeting and/or granting of proxies. Participants are 
generally obliged to provide PIERER Mobility AG with the required information. The processing of personal data of 
participants is necessary for the participation in the general meeting as well as for its proper preparation, execution 
and follow-up. PIERER Mobility AG is the responsible entity for the processing. The legal basis for the processing is 
compliance with legal obligations pursuant to Article 6 para. 1 lit. c) of the General Data Protection Regulation or 
the protection of legitimate interests of the company or a third party within the meaning of Article 6 para. 1 lit. f) 
of the General Data Protection Regulation. The service providers and processors of PIERER Mobility AG, which are 
commissioned for the purpose of organizing the general meeting, shall receive from PIERER Mobility AG only such 
personal data as are necessary for the performance of the commissioned service and shall process the data exclusively 
in accordance with the instructions of PIERER Mobility AG. In fulfilment of the legal obligation, PIERER Mobility AG 
also transmits personal data of shareholders and their proxies to public authorities, the Company Register, etc. 
The data of the participants will be deleted after the end of the respective applicable statutory periods. In addition 
to statutory retention and documentation periods, the statutory limitation periods, in particular under the General 
Civil Code (ABGB), which in certain cases can be up to 30 years, must be taken into account in the storage period. 
Each participant has a right of access, rectification, restriction, objection and deletion at any time regarding the 
processing of personal data concerning him or her, as well as a right to data transfer in accordance with chapter III 
of the General Data Protection Regulation. 
Participants may assert these rights free of charge against PIERER Mobility AG using the following contact details: 
PIERER Mobility AG 
Edisonstraße 1 
4600 Wels, Österreich 
e-mail: privacy@pierermobility.com 
In addition, participants have a right of appeal to the data protection supervisory authority pursuant to article 77 of 
the General Data Protection Regulation. Further information on data protection can be found on the website of PIERER 
Mobility AG www.pierermobility.com. 
 
VIII. TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS AT THE TIME OF CONVENING 
At the time of convening of the general meeting, the company's share capital of EUR 22,538,674.00 is divided into 
22,538,674 no-par value bearer shares. Each share confers one vote. The company holds 193.340 treasury shares at the 
time the general meeting is convened. The company has no rights arising from this. The total number of shares with 
entitlement to participate and vote at the general meeting is 22,345,334 at the time the general meeting is convened. 
There is only one class of shares. 
With regard to the procedure for the general meeting, reference is made to the information on the organizational and 
technical requirements for participation in the virtual general meeting, which will be accessible on the company's 
website at www.pierermobility.com from April 8, 2021. 
Wels, March 2021 The Executive Board 
Disclaimer 
This is a working translation from the German language provided for purposes of convenience only. In case of any 
inconsistency, the German version shall prevail. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-03-31 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press 
Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      PIERER Mobility AG 
              Edisonstrasse 1 
              4600 Wels 
              Austria 
Phone:        +43 (0) 7242 69 402 
E-mail:       ir@pierermobility.com 
Internet:     www.pierermobility.com 
ISIN:         AT0000KTMI02 
WKN:          A2JKHY 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1180357 2021-03-31

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2021 14:02 ET (18:02 GMT)

All news about PIERER MOBILITY AG
02:03pDGAP-AGM  : PIERER Mobility AG: Invitation to the -3-
DJ
02:03pDGAP-AGM  : PIERER Mobility AG: Invitation to the -2-
DJ
02:03pPIERER MOBILITY AG : Invitation to the 24th Annual General Meeting to be held on..
EQ
03/30PIERER MOBILITY AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
03/30PIERER MOBILITY  : FY20 Profit Falls on Higher Expenses; Dividend Resumes
MT
03/30PRESS RELEASE  : PIERER Mobility AG: Record result -2-
DJ
03/30PRESS RELEASE : PIERER Mobility AG: Record result 2020 confirmed! Active COVID-1..
DJ
03/30PIERER MOBILITY AG : Record result 2020 confirmed! Active COVID-19 management an..
EQ
03/26BAJAJ AUTO  : Partners with European Two-Wheeler Maker to Develop Electric Vehic..
MT
03/25PIERER MOBILITY  : Bajaj Auto Expand Partnership to Electric Two-Wheelers
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 814 M 2 131 M 2 131 M
Net income 2021 54,5 M 64,0 M 64,0 M
Net Debt 2021 270 M 317 M 317 M
P/E ratio 2021 28,2x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 1 564 M 1 836 M 1 838 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 4 329
Free-Float 31,2%
Chart PIERER MOBILITY AG
Duration : Period :
PIERER Mobility AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIERER MOBILITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 73,59 €
Last Close Price 70,00 €
Spread / Highest target 5,13%
Spread / Average Target 5,13%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,13%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Pierer Chief Executive Officer
Friedrich Roithner Chief Financial Officer
Josef Blazicek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Rinnerberger Member-Supervisory Board
Ernst Chalupsky Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIERER MOBILITY AG5.26%1 834
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%14 448
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.30.99%8 734
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-4.69%8 063
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-0.44%5 754
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED18.40%3 719
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ