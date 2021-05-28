DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
28.05.2021 / 14:50
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal form: Pierer Industrie AG
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl. Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name PIERER Mobility AG
b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
4 Details of the transaction(s):
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
b) Nature of the transaction Disposal
c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
73.25 EUR 103,598 Units
d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume
73.25 EUR 103,598 Units
e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-27; UTC +2
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
