DGAP-PVR : PIERER Mobility AG: Publication according to Sec 135 para. 2 BörseG 2018 with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Vienna, 18 December 2020- Publication according to Sec 135 para. 2 BörseG 2018 *PIERER Mobility AG: Publication according to Sec 135 para. 2 BörseG 2018* *1. Issuer* PIERER Mobility AG, Edisonstraße 1, 4600 Wels, Österreich *2. Reason for the notification * Other *3. Person subject to notification obligation* Name: Stefan Pierer *4. Name of shareholder(s): *(if not the same as stated under point 3) PTW Holding AG *5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached* 18.12.2020 *6. Total positions* % of % of voting voting *Total *of Total number rights rights both in % of voting attached through (7.A + 7.B) rights of to *financi issuer *shares* al/other (7.A) instrume nts* (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting 65,47 % 0,00 % 65,47 % 22 538 674 situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached Position of 62,98 % 0,00 % 62,98 % previous notification (if applicable) *7. Details - Notified details of the resulting situation* *A: Voting rights attached to shares* *ISIN Code* *Number of voting rights* *% of voting rights* *Direct* *Indirect* *Direct* *Indirect* *(Sec 130 *(Sec 133 *(Sec 130 *(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)* BörseG 2018)* BörseG BörseG * 2018)* *2018)* AT0000KTMI02 0 14 755 603 0,00 % 65,47 % *SUBTOTAL A* 14 755 603 65,47 % *B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018* *Type of *Expiration *Exercise *Number of *% of instrument* Date* Period* voting * voting *rights that rights* may be * *acquired if the * *instrument is exercised* *SUBTOTAL B.1* *B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018* *Type of *Expiration *Exercise *Physical *Number *% of instrumen Date* Period* / * of * voting t* *Cash *voting rights* Settlement rights* * *SUBTOTAL B.2* *8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation* [Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.] [Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:] *No.* *Name* *Directly* *Shares *Financial/other *Total *controlled held instruments held of both by No.* directly directly (%)* (%)* (%)* 1 Stefan 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % Pierer 2 Pierer 1 3,33 % 3,33 % Konzerng esellsch aft mbH 3 Pierer 2 2,14 % 2,14 % Industri e AG 4 PTW 3 60,00 % 60,00 % Holding AG *9. In case of proxy voting* Date of general meeting: na *10. Other remarks* On 18.12.2020, Pierer Industrie AG contributed a total of 13,523,205 shares in PIERER Mobility AG into its wholly-owned subsidiary PTW Holding AG by a contribution in kind. The contribution was made without compensation in accordance with Section 19 (2) No. 5 UmgrStG. Under company law, the contribution represents a contribution in kind in the form of a shareholder contribution. PTW Holding AG thus acquired 13,523,205 shares in PIERER Mobility AG as part of this transaction. Submitted by:PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstraße 1, 4600 Wels Österreich Contract person: Mag. Michaela Friepeß Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402 E-Mail: info@pierermobility.com Website: https://www.pierermobility.com/ [1] ISIN(s): AT0000KTMI02 2020-12-18

