Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  PIERER Mobility AG    PMAG   AT0000KTMI02

PIERER MOBILITY AG

(PMAG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-PVR : PIERER Mobility AG: Publication according to Sec 135 para. 2 BörseG 2018 with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/18/2020 | 01:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: PIERER Mobility AG 
PIERER Mobility AG: Publication according to Sec 135 para. 2 BörseG 2018 
with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 
 
2020-12-18 / 19:21 
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
Vienna, 18 December 2020- Publication according to Sec 135 para. 2 BörseG 
2018 
 
*PIERER Mobility AG: Publication according to Sec 135 para. 2 BörseG 2018* 
 
*1. Issuer* 
 
PIERER Mobility AG, Edisonstraße 1, 4600 Wels, Österreich 
 
*2. Reason for the notification * 
 
Other 
 
*3. Person subject to notification obligation* 
 
Name: Stefan Pierer 
 
*4. Name of shareholder(s): *(if not the same as stated under point 3) 
 
PTW Holding AG 
 
*5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached* 
 
18.12.2020 
 
*6. Total positions* 
 
                    % of      % of 
                   voting    voting   *Total *of   Total number 
                   rights    rights    both in %     of voting 
                  attached  through   (7.A + 7.B)    rights of 
                     to     *financi                  issuer 
                  *shares*  al/other 
                   (7.A)    instrume 
                              nts* 
                            (7.B.1 + 
                             7.B.2) 
   Resulting      65,47 %    0,00 %     65,47 %     22 538 674 
situation on the 
 date on which 
 threshold was 
   crossed / 
    reached 
  Position of     62,98 %    0,00 %     62,98 % 
    previous 
notification (if 
  applicable) 
 
*7. Details - Notified details of the resulting situation* 
 
*A: Voting rights attached to shares* 
*ISIN Code*   *Number of voting rights*   *% of voting rights* 
               *Direct*     *Indirect*    *Direct*  *Indirect* 
               *(Sec 130     *(Sec 133   *(Sec 130   *(Sec 133 
             BörseG 2018)*  BörseG 2018)*   BörseG    BörseG * 
                                           2018)*     *2018)* 
AT0000KTMI02       0        14 755 603     0,00 %     65,47 % 
*SUBTOTAL A*         14 755 603                 65,47 % 
*B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 
para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018* 
 *Type of    *Expiration   *Exercise    *Number of     *% of 
instrument*     Date*       Period*      voting *      voting 
                                       *rights that   rights* 
                                         may be * 
                                       *acquired if 
                                           the * 
                                        *instrument 
                                       is exercised* 
 
                           *SUBTOTAL 
                              B.1* 
*B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 
para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018* 
*Type of  *Expiration  *Exercise  *Physical   *Number    *% of 
instrumen    Date*      Period*      / *       of *     voting 
   t*                               *Cash     *voting   rights* 
                                  Settlement  rights* 
                                      * 
 
                                  *SUBTOTAL 
                                     B.2* 
 
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification 
obligation* 
 
[Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any 
natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) 
holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.] 
 
[Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights 
and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with 
the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:] 
 
*No.*  *Name*   *Directly*  *Shares   *Financial/other  *Total 
               *controlled    held    instruments held  of both 
                 by No.*    directly   directly (%)*     (%)* 
                              (%)* 
  1   Stefan                 0,00 %        0,00 %       0,00 % 
      Pierer 
  2   Pierer        1        3,33 %                     3,33 % 
      Konzerng 
      esellsch 
      aft mbH 
  3   Pierer        2        2,14 %                     2,14 % 
      Industri 
      e AG 
  4   PTW           3       60,00 %                     60,00 % 
      Holding 
      AG 
 
*9. In case of proxy voting* 
 
Date of general meeting: na 
 
*10. Other remarks* 
 
On 18.12.2020, Pierer Industrie AG contributed a total of 13,523,205 shares 
in PIERER Mobility AG into its wholly-owned subsidiary PTW Holding AG by a 
contribution in kind. The contribution was made without compensation in 
accordance with Section 19 (2) No. 5 UmgrStG. Under company law, the 
contribution represents a contribution in kind in the form of a shareholder 
contribution. PTW Holding AG thus acquired 13,523,205 shares in PIERER 
Mobility AG as part of this transaction. 
 
Submitted by:PIERER Mobility AG 
Edisonstraße 1, 4600 Wels 
Österreich 
 
Contract person: Mag. Michaela Friepeß 
Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402 
E-Mail: info@pierermobility.com 
Website: https://www.pierermobility.com/ [1] 
ISIN(s): AT0000KTMI02 
 
2020-12-18 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  PIERER Mobility AG 
          Edisonstrasse 1 
          4600 Wels 
          Austria 
Internet: www.pierermobility.com 
Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 
Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG 
SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1156467 2020-12-18 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=41c68cb7234821c5f178e06824c65dbe&application_id=1156467&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2020 13:21 ET (18:21 GMT)

All news about PIERER MOBILITY AG
01:22pPIERER MOBILITY AG : Publication according to Sec 135 para. 2 BörseG 2018 with t..
EQ
01:22pDGAP-PVR : PIERER Mobility AG: Publication according to Sec 135 para. 2 BörseG 2..
DJ
10:36aPIERER MOBILITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
10:36aDGAP-DD : PIERER Mobility AG english
DJ
12/11Pierer Mobility Ups FY20 Sales Guidance Again to Over $1.8 Billion on High De..
MT
12/11DGAP-ADHOC : PIERER Mobility AG: Further increase in earnings forecast for the 2..
DJ
12/09PIERER MOBILITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
12/01PIERER MOBILITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by perso..
EQ
11/30Pierer Mobility In Talks to Become Full Owner of Austrian Bike Maker KTM
MT
11/27PIERER MOBILITY AG : Simplification of the shareholding structure with Bajaj Aut..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 513 M 1 850 M 1 850 M
Net income 2020 27,5 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
Net Debt 2020 346 M 423 M 423 M
P/E ratio 2020 64,8x
Yield 2020 0,47%
Capitalization 1 417 M 1 735 M 1 733 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 4 329
Free-Float 30,5%
Chart PIERER MOBILITY AG
Duration : Period :
PIERER Mobility AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIERER MOBILITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 73,59 €
Last Close Price 63,50 €
Spread / Highest target 15,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Pierer Chief Executive Officer
Josef Blazicek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Roithner Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Rinnerberger Member-Supervisory Board
Ernst Chalupsky Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIERER MOBILITY AG30.66%1 735
BAJAJ AUTO2.68%12 865
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED28.29%8 451
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.36%7 244
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-1.45%5 505
ZHEJIANG CFMOTO POWER CO.,LTD301.39%3 434
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ