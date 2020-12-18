DGAP-PVR : PIERER Mobility AG: Publication according to Sec 135 para. 2 BörseG 2018 with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: PIERER Mobility AG
Vienna, 18 December 2020- Publication according to Sec 135 para. 2 BörseG
2018
*1. Issuer*
PIERER Mobility AG, Edisonstraße 1, 4600 Wels, Österreich
*2. Reason for the notification *
Other
*3. Person subject to notification obligation*
Name: Stefan Pierer
*4. Name of shareholder(s): *(if not the same as stated under point 3)
PTW Holding AG
*5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached*
18.12.2020
*6. Total positions*
% of % of
voting voting *Total *of Total number
rights rights both in % of voting
attached through (7.A + 7.B) rights of
to *financi issuer
*shares* al/other
(7.A) instrume
nts*
(7.B.1 +
7.B.2)
Resulting 65,47 % 0,00 % 65,47 % 22 538 674
situation on the
date on which
threshold was
crossed /
reached
Position of 62,98 % 0,00 % 62,98 %
previous
notification (if
applicable)
*7. Details - Notified details of the resulting situation*
*A: Voting rights attached to shares*
*ISIN Code* *Number of voting rights* *% of voting rights*
*Direct* *Indirect* *Direct* *Indirect*
*(Sec 130 *(Sec 133 *(Sec 130 *(Sec 133
BörseG 2018)* BörseG 2018)* BörseG BörseG *
2018)* *2018)*
AT0000KTMI02 0 14 755 603 0,00 % 65,47 %
*SUBTOTAL A* 14 755 603 65,47 %
*B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131
para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018*
*Type of *Expiration *Exercise *Number of *% of
instrument* Date* Period* voting * voting
*rights that rights*
may be *
*acquired if
the *
*instrument
is exercised*
*SUBTOTAL
B.1*
*B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131
para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018*
*Type of *Expiration *Exercise *Physical *Number *% of
instrumen Date* Period* / * of * voting
t* *Cash *voting rights*
Settlement rights*
*
*SUBTOTAL
B.2*
*8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification
obligation*
[Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any
natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s)
holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.]
[Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights
and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with
the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:]
*No.* *Name* *Directly* *Shares *Financial/other *Total
*controlled held instruments held of both
by No.* directly directly (%)* (%)*
(%)*
1 Stefan 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
Pierer
2 Pierer 1 3,33 % 3,33 %
Konzerng
esellsch
aft mbH
3 Pierer 2 2,14 % 2,14 %
Industri
e AG
4 PTW 3 60,00 % 60,00 %
Holding
AG
*9. In case of proxy voting*
Date of general meeting: na
*10. Other remarks*
On 18.12.2020, Pierer Industrie AG contributed a total of 13,523,205 shares
in PIERER Mobility AG into its wholly-owned subsidiary PTW Holding AG by a
contribution in kind. The contribution was made without compensation in
accordance with Section 19 (2) No. 5 UmgrStG. Under company law, the
contribution represents a contribution in kind in the form of a shareholder
contribution. PTW Holding AG thus acquired 13,523,205 shares in PIERER
Mobility AG as part of this transaction.
Submitted by:PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstraße 1, 4600 Wels
Österreich
Contract person: Mag. Michaela Friepeß
Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402
E-Mail: info@pierermobility.com
Website: https://www.pierermobility.com/ [1]
ISIN(s): AT0000KTMI02
Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974
Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG
SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
