EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Dividend

PIERER Mobility AG: Increase of revenue forecast for 2022 and dividend proposal of at least EUR 2 per share



27-Dec-2022 / 17:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

Wels, December 27, 2022

PIERER Mobility AG: Increase of revenue forecast for 2022 and dividend proposal of at least EUR 2 per share



Revenue growth in the financial year 2022 of 15 to 20 per cent

Increase of the dividend to at least EUR 2 per share

Increase of revenue forecast for the financial year 2022

The Management Board announces that it is again increasing the published revenue forecast for the financial year 2022. The revenue forecast for the financial year 2022 is increased to a growth of 15 to 20 percent compared to the previous year (previously forecasted revenue growth for the financial year 2022: 10 to 15 per cent).

The forecasts for the EBIT margin of 8 to 10 percent and an EBITDA margin between 15 and 17 per cent are confirmed.

Increase of the dividend to at least EUR 2 per share

Due to the expected record result for the financial year 2022, the Management Board, in coordination with the main shareholder Pierer Bajaj AG, will propose a dividend of at least EUR 2,-- per dividend-bearing share to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting, which corresponds at least to a doubling compared to the previous year.

Contact

Investor Relations

Melinda Busáné Bellér

Tel.: +43 (0) 1 533 1 433 – 70

Email: ir@pierermobility.com

Website: www.pierermobility.com

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PMAG; Bloomberg: PMAG SE; Reuters: PMAG.S