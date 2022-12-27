Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. PIERER Mobility AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMAG   AT0000KTMI02

PIERER MOBILITY AG

(PMAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:44 2022-12-27 am EST
63.00 EUR   +2.94%
11:52aPierer Mobility Lifts FY22 Revenue Forecast, Flags Minimum EUR2 Per Share Dividend
MT
11:43aPierer Mobility Ag : Increase of revenue forecast for 2022 and dividend proposal of at least EUR 2 per share 
EQ
12/23Dd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
PIERER Mobility AG: Increase of revenue forecast for 2022 and dividend proposal of at least EUR 2 per share 

12/27/2022 | 11:43am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Dividend
PIERER Mobility AG: Increase of revenue forecast for 2022 and dividend proposal of at least EUR 2 per share 

27-Dec-2022 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

 

Wels, December 27, 2022

 

PIERER Mobility AG: Increase of revenue forecast for 2022 and dividend proposal of at least EUR 2 per share 
 

  • Revenue growth in the financial year 2022 of 15 to 20 per cent
  • Increase of the dividend to at least EUR 2 per share

 

Increase of revenue forecast for the financial year 2022

The Management Board announces that it is again increasing the published revenue forecast for the financial year 2022. The revenue forecast for the financial year 2022 is increased to a growth of 15 to 20 percent compared to the previous year (previously forecasted revenue growth for the financial year 2022: 10 to 15 per cent). 

The forecasts for the EBIT margin of 8 to 10 percent and an EBITDA margin between 15 and 17 per cent are confirmed.

 

Increase of the dividend to at least EUR 2 per share

Due to the expected record result for the financial year 2022, the Management Board, in coordination with the main shareholder Pierer Bajaj AG, will propose a dividend of at least EUR 2,-- per dividend-bearing share to the Supervisory Board and the Annual General Meeting, which corresponds at least to a doubling compared to the previous year.

 

Contact

Investor Relations

Melinda Busáné Bellér

Tel.: +43 (0) 1 533 1 433 – 70

Email: ir@pierermobility.com

Website: www.pierermobility.com

 

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PMAG; Bloomberg: PMAG SE; Reuters: PMAG.S

27-Dec-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402
E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
WKN: A2JKHY
Listed: SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1522287

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE Reuters: PMAG.S
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1522287  27-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522287&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
