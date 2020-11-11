|
PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
11/11/2020 | 12:05pm EST
|
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
11.11.2020 / 18:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|Name and legal form:
|Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dipl. Ing.
|First name:
|Stefan
|Last name(s):
|Pierer
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
|b)
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PIERER Mobility AG
|b)
|LEI
|5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|
|Type:
|Share
|
|ISIN:
|AT0000KTMI02
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|52.95 EUR
|15,000.00 Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated price
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|
|52.95 EUR
|15,000.00 Units
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2020-11-10; UTC +1
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
11.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PIERER Mobility AG
|
|Edisonstrasse 1
|
|4600 Wels
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.pierermobility.com
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974
Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG,
Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY
Reuters: PMAG.S
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
63519 11.11.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|All news about PIERER MOBILITY AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
1 450 M
1 704 M
1 704 M
|Net income 2020
|
22,3 M
26,2 M
26,2 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
402 M
473 M
473 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|55,1x
|Yield 2020
|0,56%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 205 M
1 423 M
1 416 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,11x
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,93x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 329
|Free-Float
|35,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends PIERER MOBILITY AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Average target price
|
73,59 €
|Last Close Price
|
54,00 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
36,3%
|Spread / Average Target
|
36,3%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
36,3%