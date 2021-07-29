|
PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
|
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english
29.07.2021 / 16:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|
|Name and legal form:
|Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|Dipl. Ing.
|First name:
|Stefan
|Last name(s):
|Pierer
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
|b)
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PIERER Mobility AG
|b)
|LEI
|5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
|4
|Details of the transaction(s):
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|
|Type:
|Share
|
|ISIN:
|AT0000KTMI02
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
|c)
|Price(s) and Volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|79.10 CHF
|17,000.00 Units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|d)
|Aggregated price
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|
|79.10 CHF
|17,000.00 Units
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2021-07-27; UTC +2
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PIERER Mobility AG
|
|Edisonstrasse 1
|
|4600 Wels
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.pierermobility.com
|Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974
Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG,
Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY
Reuters: PMAG.S
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
1 869 M
2 220 M
2 220 M
|Net income 2021
|
57,5 M
68,3 M
68,3 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
322 M
383 M
383 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|27,8x
|Yield 2021
|0,41%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 629 M
1 923 M
1 935 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,04x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,91x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 586
|Free-Float
|31,9%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends PIERER MOBILITY AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|-
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|
72,90
|Average target price
|
|Spread / Average Target
|
-