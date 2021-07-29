Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  PIERER Mobility AG
  News
  Summary
    PMAG   AT0000KTMI02

PIERER MOBILITY AG

(PMAG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/29/2021 | 10:21am EDT
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

29.07.2021 / 16:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  Name and legal form: Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl. Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name PIERER Mobility AG
b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
4 Details of the transaction(s):
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
  Type: Share
  ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
79.10 CHF 17,000.00 Units  
         
         
d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume  
79.10 CHF 17,000.00 Units  
e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-27; UTC +2
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

29.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
 
End of News DGAP News Service

69689  29.07.2021 


© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 869 M 2 220 M 2 220 M
Net income 2021 57,5 M 68,3 M 68,3 M
Net Debt 2021 322 M 383 M 383 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 1 629 M 1 923 M 1 935 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 4 586
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart PIERER MOBILITY AG
Duration : Period :
PIERER Mobility AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIERER MOBILITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 72,90 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Pierer Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Friedrich Roithner Chief Financial Officer
Josef Blazicek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Rinnerberger Member-Supervisory Board
Ernst Chalupsky Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIERER MOBILITY AG9.62%1 923
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%14 827
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED0.78%9 355
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.27.90%8 544
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-10.63%7 450
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.7.96%5 994