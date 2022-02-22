Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. PIERER Mobility AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMAG   AT0000KTMI02

PIERER MOBILITY AG

(PMAG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/22/2022 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

22.02.2022 / 15:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  Name and legal form: Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH
2 Reason for Thea notification
a) Position/status
  Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl. Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name PIERER Mobility AG
b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
4 Details of the transaction(s):
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
  Type: Share
  ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition
c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
91.80 CHF 11,000.00 Units  
         
         
d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume  
91.80 CHF 11,000.00 Units  
e) Date of the transaction 2022-02-21; UTC +1
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

22.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
 
End of News DGAP News Service

72857  22.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1285821&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PIERER MOBILITY AG
10:02aPIERER MOBILITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/17PIERER MOBILITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/14PIERER MOBILITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
02/01Pierer Mobility's FY21 Revenue Soars 33% Amid Strong Motorcycle, Bicycle Sales
MT
02/01PIERER MOBILITY AG : Record growth in 2021
EQ
01/31Pierer Mobility Estimates Up to 10% Growth in FY22 Revenue
MT
01/31PIERER MOBILITY AG : Positive Guidance for 2022
EQ
01/31PIERER Mobility AG Provides Earnings Forecast for the Financial Year 2022
CI
01/27PIERER MOBILITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/27Pierer Mobility to List on Vienna Bourse's Prime Market in March
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 042 M 2 315 M 2 315 M
Net income 2021 99,3 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2021 190 M 215 M 215 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,8x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 3 001 M 3 403 M 3 403 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 4 888
Free-Float -
Chart PIERER MOBILITY AG
Duration : Period :
PIERER Mobility AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIERER MOBILITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 88,80 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Pierer Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Friedrich Roithner Chief Financial Officer
Josef Blazicek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Rinnerberger Member-Supervisory Board
Ernst Chalupsky Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIERER MOBILITY AG-0.89%3 403
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%13 904
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED4.17%9 902
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-4.10%7 970
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED10.14%7 271
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.11.46%6 464