PIERER Mobility AG    PMAG   AT0000KTMI02

PIERER MOBILITY AG

(PMAG)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PIERER Mobility AG: Publication according to Sec 135 para. 2 BörseG 2018 with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/18/2020 | 01:22pm EST
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: PIERER Mobility AG
PIERER Mobility AG: Publication according to Sec 135 para. 2 BörseG 2018 with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.12.2020 / 19:21
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vienna, 18 December 2020- Publication according to Sec 135 para. 2 BörseG 2018

PIERER Mobility AG: Publication according to Sec 135 para. 2 BörseG 2018

1. Issuer

PIERER Mobility AG, Edisonstraße 1, 4600 Wels, Österreich

2. Reason for the notification

Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Stefan Pierer

4. Name of shareholder(s): (if not the same as stated under point 3)

PTW Holding AG

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18.12.2020

6. Total positions

  % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 65,47 % 0,00 % 65,47 % 22 538 674
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 62,98 % 0,00 % 62,98 %  
 

 

7. Details - Notified details of the resulting situation

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000KTMI02 0 14 755 603 0,00 % 65,47 %
SUBTOTAL A 14 755 603 65,47 %
 
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    
 
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    
 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

[Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.]

[Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:]

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Stefan Pierer   0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
2 Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH 1 3,33 %   3,33 %
3 Pierer Industrie AG 2 2,14 %   2,14 %
4 PTW Holding AG 3 60,00 %   60,00 %
 

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: na

10. Other remarks

On 18.12.2020, Pierer Industrie AG contributed a total of 13,523,205 shares in PIERER Mobility AG into its wholly-owned subsidiary PTW Holding AG by a contribution in kind. The contribution was made without compensation in accordance with Section 19 (2) No. 5 UmgrStG. Under company law, the contribution represents a contribution in kind in the form of a shareholder contribution. PTW Holding AG thus acquired 13,523,205 shares in PIERER Mobility AG as part of this transaction.

Submitted by: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstraße 1, 4600 Wels
Österreich

Contract person: Mag. Michaela Friepeß
Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402
E-Mail: info@pierermobility.com
Website: https://www.pierermobility.com/
ISIN(s): AT0000KTMI02

 


18.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1156467  18.12.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1156467&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2020
