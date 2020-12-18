PIERER Mobility AG: Publication according to Sec 135 para. 2 BörseG 2018 with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Vienna, 18 December 2020- Publication according to Sec 135 para. 2 BörseG 2018

PIERER Mobility AG: Publication according to Sec 135 para. 2 BörseG 2018

1. Issuer

PIERER Mobility AG, Edisonstraße 1, 4600 Wels, Österreich

2. Reason for the notification

Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Stefan Pierer

4. Name of shareholder(s): (if not the same as stated under point 3)

PTW Holding AG

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18.12.2020

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)



Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 65,47 % 0,00 % 65,47 % 22 538 674 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 62,98 % 0,00 % 62,98 %

7. Details - Notified details of the resulting situation

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000KTMI02 0 14 755 603 0,00 % 65,47 % SUBTOTAL A 14 755 603 65,47 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

[Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.]

[Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:]

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Stefan Pierer 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 2 Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH 1 3,33 % 3,33 % 3 Pierer Industrie AG 2 2,14 % 2,14 % 4 PTW Holding AG 3 60,00 % 60,00 %

9. In case of proxy voting



Date of general meeting: na

10. Other remarks

On 18.12.2020, Pierer Industrie AG contributed a total of 13,523,205 shares in PIERER Mobility AG into its wholly-owned subsidiary PTW Holding AG by a contribution in kind. The contribution was made without compensation in accordance with Section 19 (2) No. 5 UmgrStG. Under company law, the contribution represents a contribution in kind in the form of a shareholder contribution. PTW Holding AG thus acquired 13,523,205 shares in PIERER Mobility AG as part of this transaction.

Submitted by: PIERER Mobility AG

Edisonstraße 1, 4600 Wels

Österreich

Contract person: Mag. Michaela Friepeß

Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402

E-Mail: info@pierermobility.com

Website: https://www.pierermobility.com/

ISIN(s): AT0000KTMI02