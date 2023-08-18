EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PIERER Mobility AG

PIERER Mobility AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



18.08.2023 / 13:28 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



1. Issuer: PIERER Mobility AG 2. Reason for the notification: Other 3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: UBS Group AG

City: Zurich

Country: Switzerland 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 16.6.2023 6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,00 %

33 796 535 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

4,26 %

0,04 %

4,30 % Details 7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000KTMI02 0 0,00 % SUBTOTAL A 0 0,00 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: ☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 UBS Group AG 2 UBS AG 1 3 UBS Switzerland AG 2 4 UBS Asset Management AG 2 5 UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. 4 6 UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG 4 7 UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG 6 8 Credit Suisse AG 1 9 Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG 8 9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare: This is a correction to the previous notification dated 27 June 2023, which was mistakenly made by the person subject to the notification obligation, since the shares in section 7A were held purely as custodian capacity with no legal ownership over the shares indirectly through Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG, which is an UBS affiliate.

18.08.2023 CET/CEST

