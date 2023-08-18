PIERER Mobility AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Today at 07:30 am
18.08.2023 / 13:28 CET/CEST
1. Issuer: PIERER Mobility AG
2. Reason for the notification: Other
3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: UBS Group AG City: Zurich Country: Switzerland
4. Name of shareholder(s):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 16.6.2023
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
0,00 %
0,00 %
0,00 %
33 796 535
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
4,26 %
0,04 %
4,30 %
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000KTMI02
0
0,00 %
SUBTOTAL A
0
0,00 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Physical /
Cash Settlement
Number of
voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly controlled by No.
Shares held directly (%)
Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
Total of both (%)
1
UBS Group AG
2
UBS AG
1
3
UBS Switzerland AG
2
4
UBS Asset Management AG
2
5
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.
4
6
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
4
7
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
6
8
Credit Suisse AG
1
9
Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG
8
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
This is a correction to the previous notification dated 27 June 2023, which was mistakenly made by the person subject to the notification obligation, since the shares in section 7A were held purely as custodian capacity with no legal ownership over the shares indirectly through Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG, which is an UBS affiliate.
18.08.2023 CET/CEST
Language:
English
Company:
PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet:
www.pierermobility.com
Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974
Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG,
Bloomberg: PMAG SE
Reuters: PMAG.S
PIERER Mobility AG is an Austria-based company, engaged in the manufacturing of motorcycles. The Company focuses primarily on sport motorcycles and electric mobility. It offers a broad selection of brands, including performance motorcycle brands such as KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS. PIERER Mobility develops a range of e-bike and bicycle products through the Husqvarna E-Bicycles, GASGAS Bicycles, FELT Bicycles and R Raymon brands. The Company produces components under the WP brand, manufactures and distributes sports cars via its KTM X-BOW division.