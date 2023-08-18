EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PIERER Mobility AG
PIERER Mobility AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.08.2023 / 13:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Issuer: PIERER Mobility AG

2. Reason for the notification: Other

3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: UBS Group AG
City: Zurich
Country: Switzerland

4. Name of shareholder(s): 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 16.6.2023

6. Total positions

  
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) 
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		 
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 
0,00 %		 
0,00 %		 
0,00 %		 
33 796 535
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 
4,26 %		 
0,04 %		 
4,30 %		 

 

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		Number of voting rights% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000KTMI02 0 0,00 %
SUBTOTAL A00,00 %

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
     
  SUBTOTAL B.1  

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrumentExpiration DateExercise PeriodPhysical /
Cash Settlement		Number of
voting rights		% of voting rights
      
   SUBTOTAL B.2  

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

☒ Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No.NameDirectly controlled by No.Shares held  directly (%)Financial/other instruments held  directly (%)Total of both (%)
1UBS Group AG    
2UBS AG1   
3UBS Switzerland AG2   
4UBS Asset Management AG2   
5UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.4   
6UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG4   
7UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG6   
8Credit Suisse AG1   
9Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG8   
      

 

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

This is a correction to the previous notification dated 27 June 2023, which was mistakenly made by the person subject to the notification obligation, since the shares in section 7A were held purely as custodian capacity with no legal ownership over the shares indirectly through Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG, which is an UBS affiliate.

 


18.08.2023 CET/CEST

Language:English
Company:PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet:www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE Reuters: PMAG.S
 
1707079  18.08.2023 CET/CEST

