PIERER Mobility AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Vienna, 22 October 2021 - Release according to Article 40, Section 1 WpHG

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

1. Issuer

PIERER Mobility AG, Edisonstraße 1, 4600 Wels, Austria

2. Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting rights, Change in the total number of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Stefan Pierer

4. Name of shareholder(s): (if not the same as stated under point 3)

Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH, Pierer Bajaj AG (formely PTW Holding AG)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22.10.2021

6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of financial/other instruments in % (7.A + voting rights of (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) 7.B) issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / 75,64 % 0,00 % 75,64 % 33 796 535 reached Position of previous notification 63,37 % 0,00 % 63,37 % (if applicable)

7. Details - Notified details of the resulting situation

A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rights % of voting rights ISIN Code Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) AT0000KTMI02 0 25 564 884 0,00 % 75,64 % SUBTOTAL A 25 564 884 75,64 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 Number of voting Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period rights that may be % of voting rights acquired if the instrument is exercised SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Number of % of voting rights Cash Settlement voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

[Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.]

X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Directly controlled Shares held Financial/other Total of both No. Name by No. directly (%) instruments held (%) directly (%) 1 Stefan Pierer 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 2 Pierer Konzerngesellschaft 1 2,32 % 0,00 % 2,32 % mbH 3 Pierer Industrie AG 2 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 4 Pierer Bajaj AG (formely PTW 3 73,32 % 0,00 % 73,32 % Holding AG

9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: na

10. Other remarks

On 22 October 2021, the implementation of a capital increase against contribution in kind from the existing authorised capital was registered. The share capital was increased from EUR 22,538,674 by EUR 11,257,861 to EUR 33,796,535.

Submitted by: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstraße 1, 4600 Wels Österreich

Contract person: Mag. Michaela Friepeß Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402 E-Mail: ir@pierermobility.com Website: https://www.pierermobility.com/ ISIN(s): AT0000KTMI02

Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Internet: www.pierermobility.com Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S End of News DGAP News Service =------------

