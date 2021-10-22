Log in
    AT0000KTMI02

PIERER MOBILITY AG

(PMAG)
PIERER Mobility AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10/22/2021 | 11:44am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: PIERER Mobility AG PIERER Mobility AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-22 / 17:43 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Vienna, 22 October 2021 - Release according to Article 40, Section 1 WpHG

PIERER Mobility AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

1. Issuer

PIERER Mobility AG, Edisonstraße 1, 4600 Wels, Austria

2. Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting rights, Change in the total number of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: Stefan Pierer

4. Name of shareholder(s): (if not the same as stated under point 3)

Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH, Pierer Bajaj AG (formely PTW Holding AG)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

22.10.2021

6. Total positions 

                                  % of voting rights 
                                  attached to shares 
                                         (7.A)          % of voting rights through     Total of both  Total number of 
                                                        financial/other instruments     in % (7.A +  voting rights of 
                                                              (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)              7.B)            issuer 
 Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed /        75,64 %                    0,00 %                 75,64 %        33 796 535 
             reached 
Position of previous notification       63,37 %                    0,00 %                 63,37 % 
         (if applicable)

7. Details - Notified details of the resulting situation 

A: Voting rights attached to shares 
                        Number of voting rights                    % of voting rights 
  ISIN Code          Direct               Indirect               Direct            Indirect 
              (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) (Sec 133 BörseG 
                                                                                     2018) 
AT0000KTMI02            0                25 564 884              0,00 %             75,64 % 
 SUBTOTAL A                   25 564 884                                 75,64 % 
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 
                                                      Number of voting 
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period   rights that may be    % of voting rights 
                                                       acquired if the 
                                                   instrument is exercised 
 
                                    SUBTOTAL B.1 
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period   Physical /      Number of   % of voting rights 
                                                   Cash Settlement voting rights 
 
                                                    SUBTOTAL B.2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

[Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.]

X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: 

                                            Directly controlled    Shares held        Financial/other     Total of both 
     No.                  Name                    by No.           directly (%)      instruments held          (%) 
                                                                                        directly (%) 
      1       Stefan Pierer                                           0,00 %               0,00 %            0,00 % 
      2       Pierer Konzerngesellschaft             1                2,32 %               0,00 %            2,32 % 
              mbH 
      3       Pierer Industrie AG                    2                0,00 %               0,00 %            0,00 % 
      4       Pierer Bajaj AG (formely PTW           3               73,32 %               0,00 %            73,32 % 
              Holding AG

9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: na

10. Other remarks

On 22 October 2021, the implementation of a capital increase against contribution in kind from the existing authorised capital was registered. The share capital was increased from EUR 22,538,674 by EUR 11,257,861 to EUR 33,796,535.

Submitted by: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstraße 1, 4600 Wels Österreich

Contract person: Mag. Michaela Friepeß Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402 E-Mail: ir@pierermobility.com Website: https://www.pierermobility.com/ ISIN(s): AT0000KTMI02

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-10-22 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      PIERER Mobility AG 
              Edisonstrasse 1 
              4600 Wels 
              Austria 
Internet:     www.pierermobility.com 
Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1242987 2021-10-22

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242987&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 22, 2021 11:43 ET (15:43 GMT)

