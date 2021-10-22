DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: PIERER Mobility AG PIERER Mobility AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-22 / 17:43 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Vienna, 22 October 2021 - Release according to Article 40, Section 1 WpHG
PIERER Mobility AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
1. Issuer
PIERER Mobility AG, Edisonstraße 1, 4600 Wels, Austria
2. Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting rights, Change in the total number of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Stefan Pierer
4. Name of shareholder(s): (if not the same as stated under point 3)
Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH, Pierer Bajaj AG (formely PTW Holding AG)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
22.10.2021
6. Total positions
% of voting rights
attached to shares
(7.A) % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of
financial/other instruments in % (7.A + voting rights of
(7.B.1 + 7.B.2) 7.B) issuer
Resulting situation on the date
on which threshold was crossed / 75,64 % 0,00 % 75,64 % 33 796 535
reached
Position of previous notification 63,37 % 0,00 % 63,37 %
(if applicable)
7. Details - Notified details of the resulting situation
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Number of voting rights % of voting rights
ISIN Code Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) (Sec 130 BörseG 2018) (Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000KTMI02 0 25 564 884 0,00 % 75,64 %
SUBTOTAL A 25 564 884 75,64 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Number of voting
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period rights that may be % of voting rights
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical / Number of % of voting rights
Cash Settlement voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
[Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.]
X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Directly controlled Shares held Financial/other Total of both
No. Name by No. directly (%) instruments held (%)
directly (%)
1 Stefan Pierer 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
2 Pierer Konzerngesellschaft 1 2,32 % 0,00 % 2,32 %
mbH
3 Pierer Industrie AG 2 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
4 Pierer Bajaj AG (formely PTW 3 73,32 % 0,00 % 73,32 %
Holding AG
9. In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: na
10. Other remarks
On 22 October 2021, the implementation of a capital increase against contribution in kind from the existing authorised capital was registered. The share capital was increased from EUR 22,538,674 by EUR 11,257,861 to EUR 33,796,535.
Submitted by: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstraße 1, 4600 Wels Österreich
Contract person: Mag. Michaela Friepeß Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402 E-Mail: ir@pierermobility.com Website: https://www.pierermobility.com/ ISIN(s): AT0000KTMI02
Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
