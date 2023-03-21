Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. PIERER Mobility AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMAG   AT0000KTMI02

PIERER MOBILITY AG

(PMAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:51:50 2023-03-21 pm EDT
79.15 EUR   +0.06%
12:50pPierer Mobility Ag : Strengthening of the Executive Board to accommodate further growth opportunities
EQ
02/15Dd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01/31Transcript : PIERER Mobility AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PIERER Mobility AG: Strengthening of the Executive Board to accommodate further growth opportunities

03/21/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Personnel
PIERER Mobility AG: Strengthening of the Executive Board to accommodate further growth opportunities

21-March-2023 / 17:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 17 Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

 

Wels, March 21, 2023

 

PIERER Mobility AG: Strengthening of the Executive Board to accommodate further growth opportunities

 

  • Executive Board mandates extended ahead of schedule
  • Change in the CFO position and in the Supervisory Board

 

Wels – On today's March 21, 2023, the Supervisory Board met to define the future strategic direction of the Company.

 

Expansion of the Executive Board

The Supervisory Board intends to increase the number of members of the Executive Board of the Company in the future and to appoint several current members of the Executive Board of KTM AG also at the level of PIERER Mobility AG. This will require an increase in the maximum number of Executive Board members stipulated in the Articles of Association. The Supervisory Board will propose a resolution to this effect to the 26th Annual General Meeting on April 21, 2023.

 

Subject to the adoption of this amendment to the Articles of Association by the Annual General Meeting, Alex Pierer, Florian Kecht, Florian Burguet and Rudolf Wiesbeck shall be appointed as new members of the Executive Board of PIERER Mobility AG.

 

Extension of existing Executive Board mandates

In line with the long-term strategic orientation of the Company, the Supervisory Board has prematurely extended the Executive Board mandate of CEO Stefan Pierer, which was supposed to end on December 31, 2023, until the end of 2025 and the mandates of Viktor Sigl and Hubert Trunkenpolz until the end of 2027.

 

Changes in the CFO position and in the Supervisory Board

Friedrich Roithner, CFO of the Company, has announced his intention to resign from the Executive Board with effect from the end of the 26th Annual General Meeting. He is to be succeeded as CFO by Viktor Sigl, who is already a member of the company's Executive Board. Friedrich Roithner will stand for election to the Supervisory Board at the 26th Annual General Meeting.

 

Legal Disclaimer

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NEITHER CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL NOR AN INTIMATION TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF PIERER MOBILITY AG. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

 

For further information:

Investor Relations

Mag.a Melinda Busáné Bellér

Tel.: +43 (0) 1 533 1 433 – 70

Email: ir@pierermobility.com

Website: www.pierermobility.com

 

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss valor number: 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PMAG; Bloomberg: PMAG SE; Reuters: PMAG.S

21-March-2023 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402
E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
WKN: A2JKHY
Listed: SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1588461

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE Reuters: PMAG.S
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1588461  21-March-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1588461&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about PIERER MOBILITY AG
12:50pPierer Mobility Ag : Strengthening of the Executive Board to accommodate further growth op..
EQ
02/15Dd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
01/31Transcript : PIERER Mobility AG, 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 31, 2023
CI
01/31Pierer Mobility : Company presentation – Preliminary Key Figures BY 2022, January 31..
PU
01/31Switzerland's Pierer Mobility Doubles FY22 Dividend Amid 19% Revenue Growth
MT
01/31Pierer Mobility Ag : Another record year in 2022
EQ
01/23Pierer Mobility Manufactures 1 Million Units of KTM Motorcycle Brand in India
MT
01/23Global Milestone For Pierer Mobility : The 1,000,000th KTM motorcycle leaves the productio..
EQ
01/18Dd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
01/12Dd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 435 M 2 609 M 2 609 M
Net income 2022 167 M 179 M 179 M
Net Debt 2022 236 M 253 M 253 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 673 M 2 864 M 2 864 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 5 656
Free-Float 23,1%
Chart PIERER MOBILITY AG
Duration : Period :
PIERER Mobility AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIERER MOBILITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan Pierer Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Friedrich Roithner Chief Financial Officer
Josef Blazicek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Rinnerberger Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Friepess Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIERER MOBILITY AG16.84%2 864
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED5.23%13 035
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED-8.57%9 775
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.4.15%8 065
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.35.99%6 691
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-4.14%5 990