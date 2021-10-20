Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. PIERER Mobility AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMAG   AT0000KTMI02

PIERER MOBILITY AG

(PMAG)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

PIERER Mobility AG english

10/20/2021 | 11:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english 20.10.2021 / 17:23 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
      1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
     a)       Name 
              Name and legal form:                            Pierer Konzerngesellschaft mbH 
      2       Reason for the notification 
     a)       Position/status 
              Person closely associated with: 
              Title:                                          Dipl. Ing. 
              First name:                                     Stefan 
              Last name(s):                                   Pierer 
              Position:                                       Member of the managing body 
     b)       Initial notification 
      3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
     a)       Name                                            PIERER Mobility AG 
     b)       LEI                                             5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89 
      4       Details of the transaction(s): 
     a)       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
              Type:                                           Share 
              ISIN:                                           AT0000KTMI02 
     b)       Nature of the transaction                       Acquisition 
     c)       Price(s) and Volume(s)                          Price(s)             Volume(s) 
                                                              83.00 CHF            8,000.00 Units 
 
 
     d)       Aggregated price                                Price                Aggregated volume 
                                                              83.00 CHF            8,000.00 Units 
     e)       Date of the transaction                         2021-10-19; UTC +2 
     f)       Place of the transaction                        Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      PIERER Mobility AG 
              Edisonstrasse 1 
              4600 Wels 
              Austria 
Internet:     www.pierermobility.com 
Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70699 20.10.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242315&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2021 11:24 ET (15:24 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 2 040 M 2 374 M 2 374 M
Net income 2021 97,5 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2021 275 M 319 M 319 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,0x
Yield 2021 0,38%
Capitalization 1 769 M 2 058 M 2 058 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,00x
EV / Sales 2022 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 4 888
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart PIERER MOBILITY AG
Duration : Period :
PIERER Mobility AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIERER MOBILITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 78,60 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Pierer Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Friedrich Roithner Chief Financial Officer
Josef Blazicek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Rinnerberger Member-Supervisory Board
Ernst Chalupsky Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIERER MOBILITY AG18.20%2 058
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%15 075
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED4.79%9 847
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.48.29%9 623
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-9.40%7 647
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.2.18%5 637