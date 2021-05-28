Log in
    PMAG   AT0000KTMI02

PIERER MOBILITY AG

(PMAG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/28 08:59:30 am
74.35 EUR   +1.29%
08:51aDGAP-DD  : PIERER Mobility AG english
DJ
08:51aPIERER MOBILITY AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/20DGAP-DD  : PIERER Mobility AG english
DJ
PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/28/2021 | 08:51am EDT
DGAP-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

28.05.2021 / 14:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
  Name and legal form: Pierer Industrie AG
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  Person closely associated with:
Title: Dipl. Ing.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Pierer
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name PIERER Mobility AG
b) LEI 5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
4 Details of the transaction(s):
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
  Type: Share
  ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
b) Nature of the transaction Disposal
c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)  
73.25 EUR 103,598 Units  
         
d) Aggregated price Price Aggregated volume  
73.25 EUR 103,598 Units  
e) Date of the transaction 2021-05-27; UTC +2
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

28.05.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
 
End of News DGAP News Service

67924  28.05.2021 


© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 884 M 2 296 M 2 296 M
Net income 2021 59,9 M 73,0 M 73,0 M
Net Debt 2021 329 M 401 M 401 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 1 640 M 2 000 M 1 999 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 586
Free-Float 32,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Pierer Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Friedrich Roithner Chief Financial Officer
Josef Blazicek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Rinnerberger Member-Supervisory Board
Ernst Chalupsky Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIERER MOBILITY AG10.38%2 000
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%16 918
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.53.52%10 289
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED2.97%9 807
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-3.70%8 237
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.30.71%7 422