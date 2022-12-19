PIERER Mobility : DD DD PIERER Mobility AG english
19.12.2022 / 18:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Name and legal form:
Pierer Bajaj AG
2
Reason for Thea notification
a)
Position/status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
Dipl. Ing.
First name:
Stefan
Last name(s):
Pierer
Position:
Member of the managing body
b)
Initial notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
PIERER Mobility AG
b)
LEI
5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89
4
Details of the transaction(s):
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
AT0000KTMI02
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c)
Price(s) and Volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
62.30 CHF
10,000 units
d)
Aggregated price
Price
Aggregated volume
62.30 CHF
10,000 units
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-12-15; UTC +1
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
19.12.2022
Language:
English
Company:
PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet:
www .pierermobility.com
Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE Reuters:
PMAG.S
End of News
EQS News Service
80017 19.12.2022
