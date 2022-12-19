Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. PIERER Mobility AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMAG   AT0000KTMI02

PIERER MOBILITY AG

(PMAG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:42 2022-12-19 pm EST
61.35 EUR   +3.28%
01:42pPierer Mobility : DD DD PIERER Mobility AG english
PU
01:42pPierer Mobility : DD DD PIERER Mobility AG english
PU
12:22pDd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PIERER Mobility : DD DD PIERER Mobility AG english

12/19/2022 | 01:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english

19.12.2022 / 18:17

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

  • Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Name and legal form:

Pierer Bajaj AG

2

Reason for Thea notification

a)

Position/status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dipl. Ing.

First name:

Stefan

Last name(s):

Pierer

Position:

Member of the managing body

b)

Initial notification

  • Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

PIERER Mobility AG

b)

LEI

5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89

4

Details of the transaction(s):

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

AT0000KTMI02

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c)

Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

62.30 CHF

10,000 units

d)

Aggregated price

Price

Aggregated volume

62.30 CHF

10,000 units

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-12-15; UTC +1

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

19.12.2022

Language:

English

Company:

PIERER Mobility AG

Edisonstrasse 1

4600 Wels

Austria

Internet:

www .pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE Reuters:

PMAG.S

End of News

EQS News Service

80017 19.12.2022

Disclaimer

PIERER Mobility AG published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 17:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PIERER MOBILITY AG
01:42pPierer Mobility : DD DD PIERER Mobility AG english
PU
01:42pPierer Mobility : DD DD PIERER Mobility AG english
PU
12:22pDd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
12:19pDd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
12/02Dd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
12/02Dd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
11/28Dd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
11/18Dd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
11/18Dd : DD: PIERER Mobility AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
11/08Pierer Mobility : DD DD PIERER Mobility AG english
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 262 M 2 398 M 2 398 M
Net income 2022 155 M 164 M 164 M
Net Debt 2022 177 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 008 M 2 130 M 2 129 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 5 656
Free-Float 23,1%
Chart PIERER MOBILITY AG
Duration : Period :
PIERER Mobility AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIERER MOBILITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stefan Pierer Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Friedrich Roithner Chief Financial Officer
Josef Blazicek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Rinnerberger Member-Supervisory Board
Michaela Friepess Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIERER MOBILITY AG-33.71%2 129
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED11.39%12 137
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED30.83%10 878
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.19.06%8 130
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED12.94%6 573
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.17.96%6 499