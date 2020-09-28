PIERER Mobility : increases forecast for the 2nd half of 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

PIERER Mobility AG increases forecast for the 2nd half of 2020



Ad-hoc release



Wels, 28 September 2020



- Continued positive demand for motorcycles and e-bicycles in the important markets of Europe, North America and Australia

Due to the sustained high demand for the motorcycles of the brands KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS as well as the e-bikes / bicycles of the brands Husqvarna and R Raymon, the Management Board decided today to increase the sales forecast published at the end of August 2020 for the second half of 2020 to over ? 850 Million (previously:> ? 800 million). This means that sales for the second half of the year will be more than 10 percent higher than in the same period last year (? 765.3 million).

Annual Group sales of more than ? 1,450 million are therefore expected for the financial year 2020, with the E-Bikes / Bicycles division making a sales contribution of more than ? 110 million. The expected EBIT margin for the financial year 2020 (4% to 6% of sales) and the positive free cash flow outlook of over ? 30 million are confirmed unchanged.

