PIERER MOBILITY AG

(PMAG)
  Report
PIERER Mobility : increases forecast for the 2nd half of 2020

09/28/2020 | 06:20am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
PIERER Mobility AG increases forecast for the 2nd half of 2020

28-Sep-2020 / 12:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release

Wels, 28 September 2020

PIERER Mobility AG increases forecast for the 2nd half of 2020

- Continued positive demand for motorcycles and e-bicycles in the important markets of Europe, North America and Australia

Due to the sustained high demand for the motorcycles of the brands KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS as well as the e-bikes / bicycles of the brands Husqvarna and R Raymon, the Management Board decided today to increase the sales forecast published at the end of August 2020 for the second half of 2020 to over ? 850 Million (previously:> ? 800 million). This means that sales for the second half of the year will be more than 10 percent higher than in the same period last year (? 765.3 million).

Annual Group sales of more than ? 1,450 million are therefore expected for the financial year 2020, with the E-Bikes / Bicycles division making a sales contribution of more than ? 110 million. The expected EBIT margin for the financial year 2020 (4% to 6% of sales) and the positive free cash flow outlook of over ? 30 million are confirmed unchanged.

Legal Disclaimer
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NEITHER CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL NOR AN INTIMATION TO SUBMIT A PROPOSAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES OF PIERER MOBILITY AG. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

Contact
Investor Relations
Mag. Michaela Friepeß
Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402
Email: ir@pierermobility.com
Website: www.pierermobility.com

28-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402
E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
WKN: A2JKHY
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1137290

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1137290  28-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1137290&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 1 444 M 1 681 M 1 681 M
Net income 2020 22,2 M 25,8 M 25,8 M
Net Debt 2020 391 M 455 M 455 M
P/E ratio 2020 51,0x
Yield 2020 0,60%
Capitalization 1 116 M 1 296 M 1 299 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 4 329
Free-Float 35,2%
Chart PIERER MOBILITY AG
Duration : Period :
PIERER Mobility AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIERER MOBILITY AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 73,59 €
Last Close Price 50,00 €
Spread / Highest target 47,2%
Spread / Average Target 47,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Pierer Chief Executive Officer
Josef Blazicek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Roithner Chief Financial Officer
Klaus Rinnerberger Member-Supervisory Board
Ernst Chalupsky Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIERER MOBILITY AG2.88%1 296
BAJAJ AUTO-7.15%11 619
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED22.78%8 138
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.-29.69%5 124
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.-38.75%3 445
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-4.52%2 885
