PIERER Mobility : named 'Achiever of the Year' in the Swiss Annual Report Rating 2020

09/25/2020 | 01:05am EDT

DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Rating
PIERER Mobility AG named 'Achiever of the Year' in the Swiss Annual Report Rating 2020

25.09.2020 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

Wels, 25 September 2020

PIERER Mobility AG named "Achiever of the Year" in the Swiss Annual Report Rating 2020

PIERER Mobility AG was awarded "Achiever of the Year" in the Swiss Annual Report Rating 2020 in the "Value Reporting" category. In the overall ranking, PIERER Mobility was able to achieve the greatest leap forward among the 241 companies assessed and rose by 81 places compared to the previous year to the 28th place.

The globally unique Swiss rating, organized by HarbourClub, the association of Chief Communications Officers of large Swiss companies, stands for quality in financial communication and also contributes to more transparency in corporate reporting. Among others, financial statements (online and print versions) of companies represented in the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) on the SIX Swiss Exchange are evaluated.

The complete ranking and further information on the award are available online at https://www.geschaeftsberichte-rating.ch/.

About the Group
The PIERER Mobility Group is Europe's leading manufacturer of "powered two-wheelers" (PTW). With its globally known motorcycle brands KTM, HUSQVARNA and GASGAS, it is one of the European technology and market leaders, especially for premium motorcycles. In addition to vehicles with combustion engines, the product range also includes emission-neutral vehicles with innovative electric drives and e-bikes. As a pioneer in electromobility for two-wheelers in the low-voltage range (48 volts) the group and its strategic partner Bajaj have the prerequisites to assume a leading global role. With the take-over of the electric bicycle business from PEXCO the group took a next step into the segment of 2-wheel electro mobility. E-bicycle activities will be promoted under the brands HUSQVARNA E-Bicycles, R Raymon and GASGAS E-Bicycles in order to participate in the attractive market growth of the e-bicycle segment and to become a major international player there. Thanks to our innovative strength, we see ourselves as the technology leader in the two-wheeler sector in Europe. The partnership with Bajaj, India's second largest motorcycle manufacturer, strengthens competitiveness in global markets.

Contact Investor Relations
Mag. Michaela Friepeß
Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402
Email: ir@pierermobility.com
Website: www.pierermobility.com


25.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402
E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com
Internet: www.pierermobility.com
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02
WKN: A2JKHY
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange; SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1136529

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1136529  25.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1136529&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
