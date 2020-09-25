PIERER Mobility : named 'Achiever of the Year' in the Swiss Annual Report Rating 2020

DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Rating

PIERER Mobility AG named 'Achiever of the Year' in the Swiss Annual Report Rating 2020



25.09.2020 / 07:00

Wels, 25 September 2020



PIERER Mobility AG named "Achiever of the Year" in the Swiss Annual Report Rating 2020

PIERER Mobility AG was awarded "Achiever of the Year" in the Swiss Annual Report Rating 2020 in the "Value Reporting" category. In the overall ranking, PIERER Mobility was able to achieve the greatest leap forward among the 241 companies assessed and rose by 81 places compared to the previous year to the 28th place.

The globally unique Swiss rating, organized by HarbourClub, the association of Chief Communications Officers of large Swiss companies, stands for quality in financial communication and also contributes to more transparency in corporate reporting. Among others, financial statements (online and print versions) of companies represented in the Swiss Performance Index (SPI) on the SIX Swiss Exchange are evaluated.

The complete ranking and further information on the award are available online at https://www.geschaeftsberichte-rating.ch/.

