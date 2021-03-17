PRESS RELEASE: PIERER Mobility AG: European E-Mobility Competence - VARTA and PIERER Mobility Agree on Strategic Cooperation

DGAP-News: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision PIERER Mobility AG: European E-Mobility Competence - VARTA and PIERER Mobility Agree on Strategic Cooperation 2021-03-17 / 17:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate News 17th March 2021 European E-Mobility Competence: VARTA and PIERER Mobility Agree on Strategic Cooperation - Focus on the development of highly efficient battery systems in the electric two-wheeler sector The two Austrian entrepreneurs Stefan Pierer and Michael Tojner want to cooperate more closely in the e-mobility sector and thus send a strong signal in and from Europe. VARTA and KTM are to send a strong signal in and from Europe with highly efficient battery systems in the electric two-wheeler sector. VARTA AG is the leading European manufacturer of Li-ion cells and a global innovation and technology leader. PIERER Mobility AG with the brands KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS is the largest European Powered Two-Wheeler manufacturer. The cooperation partners see great potential for the development of a platform battery for light electric vehicles in the field of 48-volt technology with peak outputs of up to approx. 20kW. "With VARTA Innovation in Graz, we are strongly positioned for VARTA AG's materials research and development in Austria. The site is being massively expanded to drive the development of large battery cell formats for electromobility," says Michael Tojner, CEO of the Montana Tech Components AG group of companies and majority owner of VARTA AG. "Through our innovative strength, we see ourselves as a technology leader in the two-wheeler sector in Europe and want to set the tone especially in the development of two-wheeled electric vehicles," says Stefan Pierer, CEO of PIERER Mobility AG. The focus of the cooperation between VARTA and KTM is the development and industrialization of low-voltage battery platforms for vehicles from 250 watts to 20 kilowatts peak power, which achieve a high range and performance. In particular, cooperation is intended in the following areas: - Cooperation in the areas of research, development and production - Joint marketing and sales activities - Take-back, recycling and 2nd life of batteries About the Group The PIERER Mobility Group is Europe's leading manufacturer of "powered two-wheelers" (PTW). With its motorcycle brands KTM, HUSQVARNA and GASGAS, it is one of the European technology and market leaders, especially for premium motorcycles. In addition to powered two-wheelers equipped with combustion engines or innovative electric drives, the product portfolio also includes e-bicycles. As a pioneer in electromobility for two-wheelers in the low-voltage range (48 volts) the group and its strategic partner Bajaj have the prerequisites to assume a leading global role. The acquisition of PEXCO's e-bicycle business was another important step in intensifying activities in the field of two-wheeled electromobility. E-bicycle activities will be promoted under the brands HUSQVARNA E-Bicycles, R Raymon and GASGAS E-Bicycles in order to participate in the attractive market growth of the e-bicycle segment and to become a major international player there. Thanks to our innovative strength, we see ourselves as the technology leader in the two-wheeler sector in Europe. The partnership with Bajaj, India's second largest motorcycle manufacturer, strengthens competitiveness in global markets. Contact: Investor Relations Mag. Michaela Friepeß Tel.: +43 (0)7242 / 69402 Email: ir@pierermobility.com Website: www.pierermobility.com About Montana Tech Components AG MONTANA TECH COMPONENTS AG, founded in 2006, is a globally active industrial group focusing on key technologies in future markets. The companies of the growth-oriented group hold a leading position in their field of activity. By focusing on selected key technologies, market leadership, and continuous innovation, Montana Tech Components pursues a sustainable growth strategy in its divisions - VARTA AG, Aluflexpack AG and Montana Aerospace. The group generated sales worth 1.35 billion euros in 2019 and is represented at 83 locations in 34 countries worldwide. It currently employs a total of around 10,700 highly qualified staff. https://www.montanatechcomponents.com/ About VARTA AG VARTA AG produces and markets a comprehensive battery portfolio that ranges from microbatteries, household batteries and energy storage systems all the way to customer-specific battery solutions for a wide range of uses, setting the industry standards as technology leader in many important areas. As the parent company of the Group, it is active in the "Microbatteries & Solutions" and "Household Batteries" business segments. The "Microbatteries & Solutions" segment focuses on the OEM business for microbatteries and the lithium-ion battery pack business. Through intensive research and development, VARTA sets the global standards in the microbatteries segment and is a recognised innovation leader in the important growth markets lithium-ion technology and primary hearing aid batteries. The "Household Batteries" segment covers the battery business for end customers, including household batteries, rechargeable batteries, chargers, portable power (power banks), lights and energy storage systems. The VARTA AG Group, headquartered in Ellwangen, currently employs almost 4,800 staff. VARTA AG's operating subsidiaries are currently active in more than 75 countries around the world, with five production and assembly facilities in Europe and Asia as well as distribution centers in Asia, Europe and the USA. http://www.varta-ag.com Enquiries & contact: Jürgen Beilein Tel: +43 664 831 2 841 Email: beilein@zbcom.at Website: www.montanatechcomponents.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-03-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: PIERER Mobility AG Edisonstrasse 1 4600 Wels Austria Phone: +43 (0) 7242 69 402 E-mail: ir@pierermobility.com Internet: www.pierermobility.com ISIN: AT0000KTMI02 WKN: A2JKHY Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1176438 Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1176438 2021-03-17

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2021 12:46 ET (16:46 GMT)