Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Pieridae Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEA   CA7207861021

PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED

(PEA)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  01:18 2022-10-14 pm EDT
0.9600 CAD   -4.00%
02:03pCanada would back 'economically viable' new LNG terminals -finmin
RE
10/12Pieridae Releases 2022 Enviornmental, Social and Governance Report
AQ
10/11Pieridae Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canada would back 'economically viable' new LNG terminals -finmin

10/14/2022 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OTTAWA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Canada will look at supporting more liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals as long as they are economically feasible because they are needed to keep the world from burning coal again amid the current energy crunch, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday.

LNG "is an important transition fuel," Freeland told reporters in Washington at the end of annual IMF and World Bank meetings. "We will always be looking at economically viable LNG projects."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited in August, looking for Canada - the world's fifth largest producer of natural gas - to play a "major role" in filling the shortfall brought on by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but went home with no promises.

When Scholz was in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said "there has never been a strong business case" for LNG on the country's east coast.

On Friday, Freeland appeared to leave the door open to the possibility, as has Natural Resources Minister

Jonathan Wilkinson, saying that she had heard finance ministers in Washington this week say they were having to burn more coal because of the soaring cost of LNG.

"'I want to burn less coal,' one minister said quite movingly," Freeland said, but cannot because "LNG is too expensive right now."

Two east coast projects being discussed are Repsol's intake facility in New Brunswick, which could be retooled for exports, and Pieridae Energy's proposed Goldboro LNG facility in Nova Scotia.

Separately, Freeland indicated that Canada would need to spend far more to compete to become the "best and fastest" at creating green-transition industries after the U.S. passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

When asked if Canada was increasing its incentives to scale up green technologies in order to match the United States, she responded: "It is something we are very, very focused on."

"We need to act even more energetically and aggressively than we have hitherto," she said. "We need to find ways to attract even more private capital." (Reporting by Steve Scherer, with additional reporting by Julie Gordon Editing by Chris Reese and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED -4.00% 0.96 Delayed Quote.222.58%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.18% 319.2247 Real-time Quote.87.61%
All news about PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED
02:03pCanada would back 'economically viable' new LNG terminals -finmin
RE
10/12Pieridae Releases 2022 Enviornmental, Social and Governance Report
AQ
10/11Pieridae Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
MT
10/11Pieridae Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
AQ
09/22Canada's Pieridae in talks with govt, TC Energy to ensure LNG project supply
RE
09/22Canada's Pieridae in talks with government, TC Energy about east coast LNG project
RE
08/25Winter is coming but Germany's Scholz leaves Canada with no promises for LNG
RE
08/11Pieridae releases q2 2022 results
AQ
08/10Transcript : Pieridae Energy Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 10, 2022
CI
08/10Pieridae - pipeline steam release
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 198 M 143 M 143 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 159 M 114 M 114 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 270
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pieridae Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,00 CAD
Average target price 1,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
Managers and Directors
Alfred B. Sorensen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Darcy Reding President & Chief Operating Officer
Adam Gray Chief Financial Officer
Myron Arthur Tétreault Director
Charles Boulanger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED222.58%115
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY8.77%2 071 905
SHELL PLC41.97%185 783
TOTALENERGIES SE14.95%126 555
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-4.90%124 694
EQUINOR ASA58.50%112 178