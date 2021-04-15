Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Pieridae Energy Limited    PEA   CA7207861021

PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED

(PEA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pieridae Energy : still plans FID on Nova Scotia LNG export plant by late June

04/15/2021 | 02:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Canadian energy company Pieridae Energy Ltd said on Thursday it continues to work toward making a final investment decision (FID) by June 30 to build its proposed Goldboro liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Nova Scotia.

That would allow the $10 billion project to produce first LNG in 2025-2026.

Pieridae has a 20-year agreement to sell all the LNG from Goldboro's first liquefaction train - about 5 millions tonnes per annum (MTPA) or 0.66 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas - to German utility Uniper SE.

Pieridae said engineering firm Bechtel Corp plans to deliver a fixed-price proposal to build the plant by the end of May.

A year ago, Pieridae said it would delay making a FID until after Sept. 30, 2020, as government efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak cut global economic growth and energy demand.

Pieridae is one of several companies developing North American LNG export plants that have delayed projects in recent years as global gas prices dropped to their lowest levels in years in an oversupplied market in 2019, and then plunged to record lows in 2020 with the coronavirus-induced collapse in demand.

There are currently 13 projects in North America, including Goldboro, that have said they plan to make FIDs in 2021. Analysts, however, expect only one or two projects will actually go forward this year. One project many analysts expect to go forward this year is Venture Global LNG's Plaquemines plant in Louisiana.

Goldboro is designed to produce about 10 MTPA. Pieridae plans to source the gas for Goldboro from its production in Alberta and transport it via existing pipelines, including the Maritimes & Northeast Pipeline from New England to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, which passes near the Goldboro site.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED -2.27% 0.43 Delayed Quote.-7.37%
UNIPER SE -0.88% 30.37 Delayed Quote.8.50%
All news about PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED
02:08pPIERIDAE ENERGY  : still plans FID on Nova Scotia LNG export plant by late June
RE
04/10PIERIDAE ENERGY  : Non-profit Quebec law centre to aid environmental group targe..
AQ
04/08PIERIDAE ENERGY  : Edges Up after Reporting Issuance of Warrants
MT
04/01PIERIDAE ENERGY  : Appoints COO
MT
03/25PIERIDAE ENERGY  : Q4 Results Drop Year Over Year as Full-Year 2020 Earnings See..
MT
2020PIERIDAE ENERGY  : 2021 guidance
AQ
2020PIERIDAE ENERGY  : Down As Details 2021 Guidance
MT
2020PIERIDAE ENERGY  : Announces third quarter results
AQ
2020PIERIDAE ENERGY  : Engages epcc contractor bechtel
AQ
2020PIERIDAE ENERGY  : signs Bechtel as engineer and builder of Nova Scotia LNG expo..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 242 M 193 M 193 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 69,4 M 55,3 M 55,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 289
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pieridae Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,90 CAD
Last Close Price 0,44 CAD
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 105%
Spread / Lowest Target 105%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alfred B. Sorensen President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Dargewitcz Chief Financial Officer
Myron Arthur Tétreault Chairman
Darcy Reding Chief Operating Officer
Charles Boulanger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED-7.37%57
CONOCOPHILLIPS31.76%71 245
CNOOC LIMITED12.12%46 271
EOG RESOURCES, INC.48.63%43 260
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED28.34%37 160
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY27.91%33 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ