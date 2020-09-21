Log in
Pieris Pharmaceuticals : European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020 - Presentation

09/21/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

A Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study of PRS-343, a HER2/4-1BB Bispecific Molecule, in Patients with HER2-positive Malignancies

Authors: Sarina Piha-Paul1, Johanna Bendell2, Anthony Tolcher3, Sara Hurvitz4,

Anuradha Krishnamurthy5, Anthony El-Khoueiry6, Amita Patnaik7, Rachna

Shroff8, Anne Noonan9, Paula Pohlmann10, Noah Hahn11, Marc Matrana12,

Markus Zettl13, Kayti Aviano13, Lynn Mar13, Patrick Jolicoeur13, Shane Olwill13,

Ingmar Bruns13, Geoffrey Ku14

1The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Texas, USA

8University of Arizona Cancer Center, Arizona, USA

2Sarah Cannon Research Institute/Tennessee Oncology, LLC, Tennessee,

9The Ohio State University, Department of Internal Medicine,

USA

Division of Medical Oncology, Ohio, USA

3NEXT Oncology, Texas, USA

10Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center,

4University of California Los Angeles Jonsson Comprehensive

Washington DC, USA

Cancer Center, California, USA

11Sydney Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, Maryland, USA

5University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pennsylvania, USA

12Ochsner Cancer Institute, Louisiana, USA

6 Keck School of Medicine of USC, Norris Comprehensive

13Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Massachusetts, USA

Cancer Center, California, USA

14Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, USA

7START San Antonio, Texas, USA

Disclosure Information

GEOFFREY KU

Reports relationships with the following:

2

Arog Pharmaceuticals - Research Support

AstraZeneca - Research Support, Consulting

Bristol-MyerSquibb - Research Support, Consulting

Daiichi Sankyo - Research Support

Eli Lilly - Consulting

Merck - Research Support, Consulting

Pieris Pharmaceuticals - Research Support, Consulting

Zymeworks - Research Support

PRS-343, a HER2 4-1BB Bispecific, Drives 4-1BB Agonism in the Tumor Microenvironment in HER2 Positive Solid Tumors

HER2-targeting moiety of the drug localizes to the tumor microenvironment and facilitates 4-1BBcross-linking

4-1BBcross-linking ameliorates T-cell exhaustion and is critical for T-cell expansion

CLINICALLY-RELEVANT BIOMARKERS

4-1BB Pathway

Activation

HER2

targeting

HER2

Antibody

PD-L1

PRS-343

Atezolizumab

PRS-343

4-1BB

Co-Stimulation

targeting

PD-1

Anticalin®

Blockade of

4-1BB

Proteins

Checkpoint

Inhibition

Soluble 4-1BB

T-cell Proliferation

CD8+ and CD8+/Ki67+

3

Study Design: Monotherapy and Combination with Atezolizumab

Primary Objectives

  • Characterize safety profile of PRS-343and in combination with fixed dose of atezolizumab
  • Identify MTD and/or RP2D of PRS-343 alone and in combination with atezolizumab

Secondary Objectives

  • Assess potential immunogenicity and PD effects
  • Characterize PK profile
  • Investigate dosing schedule
  • Investigate efficacy

Dose Levels

Monotherapy

Dose Levels in

Dose

Combination with

Dose Levels

(mg/kg)

1200mg Atezolizumab

1

0.0005

2

0.0015

3

0.005

4

0.015

5

1

0.05

6

2

0.15

7

3

0.5

8

4

1

9

5

2.5

10

6

5

ACTIVE SCHEDULES

Schedule 1: Q3W dosing on day 1; 21-day cycle

Schedule 2 (b): Q2W dosing on days 1, 15; 28-day cycle

Schedule 3 (c): Q1W dosing on days 1, 8, 15; 21-day cycle

In combination with atezolizumab: Q3W dosing on day 1; 21-daycycle

11

7

8

11 (b)

8

11 (c)

8

12 (b)

12

13 (b)

18

Obinutuzumab

8

+ 11(b)

Data cut-off:27-Jul-20

4

Key Enrollment Criteria: Monotherapy and Combination with Atezolizumab

Inclusion Criteria

  • Diagnosis of HER2+ advanced/metastatic solid tumor malignancy that has progressed on standard therapy or for which no standard therapy is available
  • HER2+ solid tumors documented by ASCO, CAP or institutional guidelines (monotherapy); HER2+ status documented by clinical pathology report (combination)
  • Patients with breast, gastric and GEJ cancer must have received at least one prior HER2-targeted therapy for advanced / metastatic disease
  • Measurable disease per RECIST v1.1
  • ECOG 0 or 1 (monotherapy); ECOG 0-2 (combination)
  • Adequate liver, renal, cardiac and bone marrow function

5

Exclusion Criteria

  • Ejection fraction below the lower limit of normal with trastuzumab and/or pertuzumab
  • Systemic steroid therapy or any other form of immunosuppressive therapy within seven days prior to registration
  • Known, symptomatic, unstable or progressing CNS primary malignancies
  • Radiation therapy within 21 days prior to registration (limited field radiation to non- visceral structures is allowed, e.g., limb bone metastasis)

Baseline Characteristics Monotherapy and Combination with Atezolizumab

All Subjects (n = 74, 41)

Characteristic

Monotherapy; n (%)

In Combination with

Atezolizumab; n (%)

Age, Median (range)

63 (24-92)

59

(26-87)

Gender

F

44 (59%)

23 (56%)

M

30 (41%)

18 (44%)

ECOG PS

0

19 (26%)

12 (29%)

1

55 (74%)

18 (44%)

Prior Therapy Lines

1

9 (12%)

5

(12%)

2

10 (14%)

7

(17%)

3

15 (21%)

6

(15%)

4

11 (15%)

6

(15%)

5+

28 (38%)

17 (41%)

Median no. of anti-HER2

Treatments

Breast

7

3-4

Gastric

3

1

Data cut-off:27-Jul-20

6

Primary Cancer Type

Monotherapy; n (%)

In Combination with

Atezolizumab; n (%)

Gastroesophageal

27

(36%)

7 (17%)

Breast

16

(22%)

12

(29%)

Colorectal

10

(14%)

5 (12%)

Gynecological

9 (12%)

4 (10%)

Biliary Tract

7

(9%)

6 (15%)

Non-Small Cell Lung

-

4 (10%)

Bladder

2

(3%)

1

(2%)

Pancreatic

1

(1%)

1

(2%)

Other - Cancer

1

(1%)

1

(2%)

of Unknown Origin

Other - Salivary Duct

1

(1%)

-

Monotherapy

A Phase 1, Open-label, Dose Escalation Study of PRS-343 in Patients with HER2-Positive Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors

Treatment-Related Adverse Events for Monotherapy

All Subjects

Occurred in > 1 Patient

Monotherapy

n = 145 (%)

% Grade 3

Infusion Related Reaction

27

(19%)

3 (2%)

Fatigue

11 (8%)

1 (1%)

Nausea

11 (8%)

Vomiting

8

(6%)

Chills

8

(6%)

Abdominal pain

Anemia

2

(1%)

1 (1%)

Anorexia

Arthalgia

2

(1%)

Asthenia

2

(1%)

Cough

2

(1%)

Decreased appetite

2

(1%)

Diarrhea

6

(4%)

Dizziness

2

(1%)

Dry mouth

Dyspnoea

3

(2%)

Fever

Flushing

5

(3%)

2 (1%)

Lightheadness

Lymphocyte count decreased

Neutrophil count decreased

Non-cardiac chest pain

4

(3%)

Paraesthesia

3

(2%)

1 (1%)

Peripheral sensory neuropathy

Pruritis

3

(3%)

Rash

2

(1%)

Data cut-off:27-Jul-20

One TRAE above Grade 3: Grade 4 Infusion Related Reaction in cohort 10 (5mg/kg PRS-343, Q3W).

8

Summary of Responses at Active

Dose Range of PRS-343 in Monotherapy

Based on clinical data, serum concentration of > 20 µg/ml defines active dose range (beginning at Cohort 9)

Cohort

13b

12b

11c

Obi

11b

11

10

9

Total

Best Response

18 mg/kg,

12 mg/kg,

8 mg/kg,

8 mg/Kg,

8 mg/kg,

8 mg/kg,

5 mg/kg,

2.5 mg/kg,

Q2W

Q2W

QW

Q2W

Q2W

Q3W

Q3W

Q3W

Evaluable Patients

3

2

4

2

7

4

6

5

33

CR

1

-

-

-

-

-

-

1

PR

-

-

-

3

-

-

-

3

SD

-

-

1

1

3

3

3

2

13

ORR

33%

0%

0%

0%

43%

0%

0%

0%

12%

DCR

33%

0%

25%

50%

86%

75%

50%

40%

52%

Data cut-off:27-Jul-20

9

Increase in CD8+ T Cells and Circulating Soluble 4-1BB Support 4-1BB Engagement by PRS-343

Tumor

Tcells

area

inductionCD8+

/mm

tumor

2

Fold

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

Biopsy

Pre-dose

*

  • Unpaired 2 tailed t- test
    P<0,05

PRS-343

(Cycle 1 Day 1)

SD≥C6

PR

CR

PD

Biopsy

PRS-343Post-dose

(Cycle 2 Day 1)

(Cycle 2 Days 2-8)

10/25 patients

21/43 patients

30000

evaluated

evaluated

Serum

[pg/ml]s41BB

20000

10000

6000

4000

2000

0

C1

C3

C4

C1

C3

C4

Time (Cycles)

Non-Active Dose

Active Dose

Cohorts 1-8

Cohorts 9-13b

Non-Active Dose

Active Dose

Cohorts 1-8

Cohorts 9-13b

10

Gastric Cancer Patient (107-012) with PR

Patient Profile, Treatment History and Treatment Outcome

Patient Profile

  • Cohort 11b | 8 mg/kg every two weeks
  • 80-yearold woman; initial diagnosis in June 2017
  • Stage IV gastric adenocarcinoma
  • Metastases to liver, lymph node and adrenal glands
  • HER2 IHC 3+; PD-L1 positive (CPS=3)
  • NGS: ERBB2 amplification, TP53 mutation, alteration of CDK12 and SF3B1

Lesions

Lesion Site

Baseline

Target 1

Liver

14

Oncology Treatment History

Duration

Trastuzumab, Pembrolizumab

July 2017 - June 2018

+ Capecitabine/oxaliplatin

Nivolumab with IDO1 inhibitor

Aug 2018 - Jan 2019

(investigational drug)

Lesion Size (mm)

C2 Post-treatment

C3 Post-treatment

C4 Post-treatment

C6 Post-treatment

12

10

9

8

Target 2

Liver

20

16

10

8

9

Target 3

Pancreas

19

16

14

14

14

% Change from Baseline

-17%

-36%

-42%

-42%

Non-target 1

Lung

Present

Present

Present

Present

Present

Non-target 2

Stomach

Present

Present

Present

Present

Absent

Non-target 3

Stomach

Present

Present

Present

Present

Absent

11

Data cut: 24-Jan-2020

CD8+ T Cell Numbers in the Tumor and Circulating

s4-1BB Increase Post-Treatment in responding Gastric Cancer Patient (107-012)

Baseline

Post-treatment

C4

Tumor

T cells (n/mm2)

CD8 +

250

200

150

100

50

0

CD8 fold change: 5.7

CD8 pre [n/mm2]: 38

CD8 +Ki67+ T cells (n/mm2)

Pre Post

CD8Ki67 fold change: 5.8

CD8 pre [n/mm2]: 16

100

90

80

70

60

50

40

30

20

10

0

Pre Post

Fold Change to Predose

3

Serum

s41BB

2

1

0

2

4

8

15

Pre C2

Baseline

Timepoint (days)

2000

1.9 x

increase

[pg/ml]

1500

1000

s41BB

500

0

predoseC1 day

2

d8

C1

C1

12

Rectal Cancer Patient (103-021) with CR

Patient Profile, Treatment History and RECIST

Monotherapy: Rectal Cancer Patient with Confirmed CR

Oncology Treatment History

Duration

Capecitabine + XRT

Apr-May 2017

  • Cohort 13b | 18 mg/kg Q2W
  • 59-year-oldmale; initial diagnosis March 2017
  • Stage 4 rectal adenocarcinoma cancer; metastasized to heart and lung
  • FoundationOne Her2 amplification; in-house testing IHC 3+
  • MSS, TMB low (2 mt/Mb)

Neoadjuvant Folfox

May-Sep 2017

Resection

Dec 2017

Folfiri/Avastin

Mar-Jul 2018

5FU/Avastin maintenance

Aug 2018-May 2019

Irinotecan/Avastin

May-Nov 2019

SBRT

Nov 2019

Lesions

Lesion Site

Lesion Size (mm)

Baseline

C2 Post-treatment

C4 Post-treatment

C6 Post-treatment

Target 1

Lung

22

13

0

0

% Change

-41%

-100%

-100%

from Baseline

Non-target 1

-

Present

Present

Absent

Absent

Data cut-off:27-Jul-20

13

CD8+ T Cell Numbers in the Tumor and Circulating

s4-1BB Increase Post-Treatment in CR Rectal

Cancer Patient (103-021)

Baseline

Post-treatment

Post-treatment

C2

C6

CD8 fold change: 2.3 CD8 pre [n/mm2]: 238

Tumor

(n/mmcellsT 2)

700

600

500

400

300

+

200

CD8

100

0

Pre Post

Serum

a s e l i n e

6

l ]

B

o B

4

g / m

B

t

p

s 4 1

a n g e

2

1 B B [

C h

s 4

F o l d

0

B a s e l i n e 2

3

4

8

1 5 P r e C 2

T i m e p o i n t ( d a y s )

6 0 0 0

8 . 2

x

i n c r e a s e

4 0 0 0

2 0 0 0

0

B L Q

e

2

e

s

y

s

d

o

a

d

o

d

e

1

e

r

C

r

1

p

2

p

C

C

14

Combination Therapy with Atezolizumab

A Phase 1B, Open-label, Dose Escalation Study of PRS-343 in Combination With Atezolizumab in Patients with Specific HER2-Positive Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors

PRS-343 + Atezolizumab Duration of Exposure

Ovarian 102-122

Bladder 111-111 BCA 102-120 NSCLC 113-104 Ovarian 112-106 Lung 107-104 Gallbladder 107-103 CUP 102-115 Rectal 113-102 BCA 108-105

Gastric Cancer 102-123 Rectal 102-121 GEJ 112-107 BCA 102-116 NSCLC 111-110 GEJ 102-114

Esophageal 114-101 Rectal 112-101 BCA 108-101 BCA 112-102 NSCLC 107-109 GYN 111-112 GYN 108-106

Pancreatic 113-101 CHOL 108-102 CRC 111-107 BCA 102-113 *BCA 102-112 Rectal 102-111 GEJ 102-109

Gallbladder 107-107 Cholangiocarcinoma 107-105 BCA 102-105 BCA 111-106

Gallbladder 102-104

C2D21

C6D21

C10D21

C14D21

C18D21

C22D21

C24D21

X

Cohort 7 (8mg/kg)

Cohort 6 (5mg/kg)

Cohort 5 (2.5mg/kg)

Cohort 4 (1mg/kg)

Partial Response Stable Disease

Disease Progression

Death

On Treatment Discontinued (AE)

Discontinued (Clinical Progression)

Discontinued (Patient and/or Physician decision)

Discontinued (Disease Progression)

  • Scan and EOT on same day; RECIST response is presented

DAYS ON TREATMENT | Data Cut: 18-AUG-2020

16

Treatment-Related Adverse Events for

Combination with Atezolizumab

All Subjects

Occurred in > 1 Patient

Combination with Atezolizumab

n = 148 (%)

% Grade 3

Infusion Related Reaction

38

(26%)

3 (2%)

Fatigue

12 (8%)

Nausea

8

(5%)

Vomiting

38

(26%)

Chills

Abdominal pain

2

(1%)

Anemia

4

(3%)

2 (1%)

Anorexia

2

(1%)

Arthalgia

2

(1%)

Asthenia

Cough

Decreased appetite

Diarrhea

5

(3%)

1 (1%)

Dizziness

Dry mouth

3

(2%)

Dyspnoea

Fever

3

(2%)

Flushing

Lightheadness

2

(1%)

Lymphocyte count decreased

3

(2%)

1 (1%)

Neutrophil count decreased

3

(2%)

1 (1%)

Non-cardiac chest pain

Paraesthesia

Peripheral sensory neuropathy

2

(1%)

Pruritis

4

(3%)

Rash

Two TRAEs above Grade 3: Grade 4 AST increase, Grade 3 transaminitis, and eventually Grade 5 hepatic failure in cohort 7 (8mg/kg + 1200mg

Data cut-off:27-Jul-20

atezolizumab); Grade 4 hemolytic anemia (unrelated to PRS-343, related to atezolizumab) in cohort 7.

17

Soluble 4-1BB Increases in Active Dose Cohorts & Clinical

Benefit is Associated with Tumoral Immune Cell Activation

4-1BB target engagement

Soluble 4-1BB in serum

CD8+ T cell Numbers

CD8+ T cell Proliferation

Tumor-localized activity

IHC on tumor tissue

Patients with prolonged clinical benefit show a trend of increased CD8+ T cell numbers, proliferation and elevated cytolytic function in tumor biopsies

Substantial increase of s4-1BB is observed in active dose cohorts (4-7), suggesting PRS-343-mediated target engagement

18

Breast Cancer Patient (108-101) with PR

Patient Profile, Treatment History and RECIST

PRS-343+Atezolizumab: Breast Cancer Patient with PR

Oncology Treatment History

Duration

Trastuzumab/Docetaxel/

  • Cohort 6 | 5 mg/kg Q3W + 1200mg atezolizumab
  • 52-year-oldmale; Initial diagnosis July 2011
  • Stage 2 Invasive Ductal Breast Cancer
  • FISH HER2/CEP17 ratio 2.4, HER2 copy number 4.8 In-house testing IHC2+, FISH+
  • PD-L1low in pre-treatment and high in post treatment biopsy

Tamoxifen/Carboplatin

Sep 2011-Jul 2013

Trastuzumab/Pertuzumab/Vinorelbine

Aug 2013-Jan 2016

T-DM1/Fulvestrant

Nov 2017-Mar 2018

Capecitabine/Lapatinib

Mar 2018

Palbociclib/Arimidex

Apr-May 2019

Lesion Size (mm)

Lesions

Lesion Site

Baseline

C2 Post-

C4 Post-

C6 Post-

C8 Post-

C12 Post-

C16 Post-

treatment

treatment

treatment

treatment

treatment

treatment

Target 1

right pulmonary

16

18

15

13

13

6

5

ligament lymph node

% Change

+12.5%

-6%

-19%

-19%

-63%

-69%

from Baseline

Non-target1-4

-

Present

Present

Present

Present

Present

Present

Present

Data cut-off:27-Jul-20

19

Tumoral and Circulating s4-1BB Increase Post- Treatment in PR Breast Cancer Patient (108-101)

CD8+ T cell Numbers

/

1200

cellsTCD8Abs.+ mmtumor2

1000

Pre

Post

800

600

400

200

0

Abs. CD8+Ki67+

CD8+ T cell Proliferation

Soluble 4-1BB

/cellsTtumor mm2

150

1BB-s4 [pg/ml]

4000

Post

C1

C3

C4

Pre

100

3000

2000

50

1000

0

0

CD8+ T cell numbers, proliferation, cytolytic molecules and s4-1BB increase post-treatment, demonstrating 4-1BB arm activity of PRS-343

20

Conclusions

Acceptable safety profile in all doses and schedules tested in monotherapy as well as in combination with atezolizumab

Demonstrated durable anti-tumoractivity in heavily pre-treated patient population across multiple tumor types, including those usually not responsive to immune therapy; novel and non-redundant MoA among HER2-targeting therapies

Showed a clear increase in CD8+ T cell numbers and proliferative index in the tumor microenvironment of responders, soluble 4-1BB increase demonstrates activity of the 4-1BB arm of the molecule

2L HER2+ gastric/gastroesophageal cancer trial in combination with Paclitaxel and Ramucirumab in preparation

21

Acknowledgements

Patients, their families and caregivers

Investigators, as well as their site personnel

Monotherapy

Combination with Atezolizumab

Study 0416 (NCT03330561 A Phase 1, Open-label, Dose Escalation Study of PRS-343 in Patients with HER2-Positive Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors) sponsored by Pieris

The University of Texas MD Anderson

University of Pittsburgh Medical Center -

Cancer Center - S. Piha-Paul, B. Bruggman

A. Krishnamurthy, B. Foster, A. Blasko

Sarah Cannon Research Institute, LLC -

University of Arizona Cancer Center -

J. Bendell, J. Costin

R. Shroff, D. Pennington

NEXT Oncology - A. Tolcher, K. Dotson

Georgetown University Hospital -

University of California Los Angeles Jonsson

P. Pohlmann, S. Wagner

Sydney Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns

Comprehensive Cancer Center - S. Hurvitz,

M. Rocha, R. Rubin

Hopkins - N. Hahn, E. Lee

South Texas Accelerated Research

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center -

Therapeutics - A. Patnaik, K. Rivas

G. Ku, T. Shrivastav, P. Collins

Study 0818 (NCT03650348, A Phase 1B, Open-label, Dose Escalation Study of PRS-343 in Combination With Atezolizumab in Patients with Specific HER2-Positive Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors) sponsored by Pieris, atezolizumab kindly supplied by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

The University of Texas MD Anderson

School of Medicine of USC, Norris

Cancer Center - S. Piha-Paul,

Comprehensive Cancer Center - A.

B. Bruggman

El-Khoueiry

NEXT Oncology - A. Tolcher,

The Ohio State University, Department

K. Dotson

of Internal Medicine - A. Noonan

University of California Los Angeles

Ochsner Cancer Institute -

Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer

M. Matrana, S. Jerdonek

Center - J. Bendell, J. Costin

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer

University of Southern California, Keck

Center - G. Ku, T. Shrivastav

Pieris associates: Corinna Schlosser, Aizea Morales Kastresana

22

Disclaimer

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 19 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 16:59:05 UTC
