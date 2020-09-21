Pieris Pharmaceuticals : European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020 - Presentation 0 09/21/2020 | 01:00pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields A Phase 1 Dose Escalation Study of PRS-343, a HER2/4-1BB Bispecific Molecule, in Patients with HER2-positive Malignancies Authors: Sarina Piha-Paul1, Johanna Bendell2, Anthony Tolcher3, Sara Hurvitz4, Anuradha Krishnamurthy5, Anthony El-Khoueiry6, Amita Patnaik7, Rachna Shroff8, Anne Noonan9, Paula Pohlmann10, Noah Hahn11, Marc Matrana12, Markus Zettl13, Kayti Aviano13, Lynn Mar13, Patrick Jolicoeur13, Shane Olwill13, Ingmar Bruns13, Geoffrey Ku14 1The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Texas, USA 8University of Arizona Cancer Center, Arizona, USA 2Sarah Cannon Research Institute/Tennessee Oncology, LLC, Tennessee, 9The Ohio State University, Department of Internal Medicine, USA Division of Medical Oncology, Ohio, USA 3NEXT Oncology, Texas, USA 10Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, 4University of California Los Angeles Jonsson Comprehensive Washington DC, USA Cancer Center, California, USA 11Sydney Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, Maryland, USA 5University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pennsylvania, USA 12Ochsner Cancer Institute, Louisiana, USA 6 Keck School of Medicine of USC, Norris Comprehensive 13Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Massachusetts, USA Cancer Center, California, USA 14Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, USA 7START San Antonio, Texas, USA Disclosure Information GEOFFREY KU Reports relationships with the following: 2 Arog Pharmaceuticals - Research Support AstraZeneca - Research Support, Consulting Bristol-MyerSquibb - Research Support, Consulting Daiichi Sankyo - Research Support Eli Lilly - Consulting Merck - Research Support, Consulting Pieris Pharmaceuticals - Research Support, Consulting Zymeworks - Research Support PRS-343, a HER2 4-1BB Bispecific, Drives 4-1BB Agonism in the Tumor Microenvironment in HER2 Positive Solid Tumors HER2-targeting moiety of the drug localizes to the tumor microenvironment and facilitates 4-1BBcross-linking 4-1BBcross-linking ameliorates T-cell exhaustion and is critical for T-cell expansion CLINICALLY-RELEVANT BIOMARKERS 4-1BB Pathway Activation HER2 targeting HER2 Antibody PD-L1 PRS-343 Atezolizumab PRS-343 4-1BB Co-Stimulation targeting PD-1 Anticalin® Blockade of 4-1BB Proteins Checkpoint Inhibition Soluble 4-1BB T-cell Proliferation CD8+ and CD8+/Ki67+ 3 Study Design: Monotherapy and Combination with Atezolizumab Primary Objectives Characterize safety profile of PRS-343 and in combination with fixed dose of atezolizumab

safety profile PRS-343 atezolizumab Identify MTD and/or RP2D of PRS-343 alone and in combination with atezolizumab Secondary Objectives Assess potential immunogenicity and PD effects

and Characterize PK profile

Investigate dosing schedule

Investigate efficacy Dose Levels Monotherapy Dose Levels in Dose Combination with Dose Levels (mg/kg) 1200mg Atezolizumab 1 0.0005 2 0.0015 3 0.005 4 0.015 5 1 0.05 6 2 0.15 7 3 0.5 8 4 1 9 5 2.5 10 6 5 ACTIVE SCHEDULES Schedule 1: Q3W dosing on day 1; 21-day cycle Schedule 2 (b): Q2W dosing on days 1, 15; 28-day cycle Schedule 3 (c): Q1W dosing on days 1, 8, 15; 21-day cycle In combination with atezolizumab: Q3W dosing on day 1; 21-daycycle 11 7 8 11 (b) 8 11 (c) 8 12 (b) 12 13 (b) 18 Obinutuzumab 8 + 11(b) Data cut-off:27-Jul-20 4 Key Enrollment Criteria: Monotherapy and Combination with Atezolizumab Inclusion Criteria Diagnosis of HER2+ advanced/metastatic solid tumor malignancy that has progressed on standard therapy or for which no standard therapy is available

HER2+ solid tumors documented by ASCO, CAP or institutional guidelines (monotherapy) ; HER2+ status documented by clinical pathology report (combination)

HER2+ status documented by clinical pathology report (combination) Patients with breast, gastric and GEJ cancer must have received at least one prior HER2-targeted therapy for advanced / metastatic disease

HER2-targeted therapy for advanced / metastatic disease Measurable disease per RECIST v1.1

ECOG 0 or 1 (monotherapy); ECOG 0-2 (combination)

0-2 (combination) Adequate liver, renal, cardiac and bone marrow function 5 Exclusion Criteria Ejection fraction below the lower limit of normal with trastuzumab and/or pertuzumab

Systemic steroid therapy or any other form of immunosuppressive therapy within seven days prior to registration

Known, symptomatic, unstable or progressing CNS primary malignancies

Radiation therapy within 21 days prior to registration (limited field radiation to non- visceral structures is allowed, e.g., limb bone metastasis) Baseline Characteristics Monotherapy and Combination with Atezolizumab All Subjects (n = 74, 41) Characteristic Monotherapy; n (%) In Combination with Atezolizumab; n (%) Age, Median (range) 63 (24-92) 59 (26-87) Gender F 44 (59%) 23 (56%) M 30 (41%) 18 (44%) ECOG PS 0 19 (26%) 12 (29%) 1 55 (74%) 18 (44%) Prior Therapy Lines 1 9 (12%) 5 (12%) 2 10 (14%) 7 (17%) 3 15 (21%) 6 (15%) 4 11 (15%) 6 (15%) 5+ 28 (38%) 17 (41%) Median no. of anti-HER2 Treatments Breast 7 3-4 Gastric 3 1 Data cut-off:27-Jul-20 6 Primary Cancer Type Monotherapy; n (%) In Combination with Atezolizumab; n (%) Gastroesophageal 27 (36%) 7 (17%) Breast 16 (22%) 12 (29%) Colorectal 10 (14%) 5 (12%) Gynecological 9 (12%) 4 (10%) Biliary Tract 7 (9%) 6 (15%) Non-Small Cell Lung - 4 (10%) Bladder 2 (3%) 1 (2%) Pancreatic 1 (1%) 1 (2%) Other - Cancer 1 (1%) 1 (2%) of Unknown Origin Other - Salivary Duct 1 (1%) - Monotherapy A Phase 1, Open-label, Dose Escalation Study of PRS-343 in Patients with HER2-Positive Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors Treatment-Related Adverse Events for Monotherapy All Subjects Occurred in > 1 Patient Monotherapy n = 145 (%) % Grade 3 Infusion Related Reaction 27 (19%) 3 (2%) Fatigue 11 (8%) 1 (1%) Nausea 11 (8%) Vomiting 8 (6%) Chills 8 (6%) Abdominal pain Anemia 2 (1%) 1 (1%) Anorexia Arthalgia 2 (1%) Asthenia 2 (1%) Cough 2 (1%) Decreased appetite 2 (1%) Diarrhea 6 (4%) Dizziness 2 (1%) Dry mouth Dyspnoea 3 (2%) Fever Flushing 5 (3%) 2 (1%) Lightheadness Lymphocyte count decreased Neutrophil count decreased Non-cardiac chest pain 4 (3%) Paraesthesia 3 (2%) 1 (1%) Peripheral sensory neuropathy Pruritis 3 (3%) Rash 2 (1%) Data cut-off:27-Jul-20 One TRAE above Grade 3: Grade 4 Infusion Related Reaction in cohort 10 (5mg/kg PRS-343, Q3W). 8 Summary of Responses at Active Dose Range of PRS-343 in Monotherapy Based on clinical data, serum concentration of > 20 µg/ml defines active dose range (beginning at Cohort 9) Cohort 13b 12b 11c Obi 11b 11 10 9 Total Best Response 18 mg/kg, 12 mg/kg, 8 mg/kg, 8 mg/Kg, 8 mg/kg, 8 mg/kg, 5 mg/kg, 2.5 mg/kg, Q2W Q2W QW Q2W Q2W Q3W Q3W Q3W Evaluable Patients 3 2 4 2 7 4 6 5 33 CR 1 - - - - - - 1 PR - - - 3 - - - 3 SD - - 1 1 3 3 3 2 13 ORR 33% 0% 0% 0% 43% 0% 0% 0% 12% DCR 33% 0% 25% 50% 86% 75% 50% 40% 52% Data cut-off:27-Jul-20 9 Increase in CD8+ T Cells and Circulating Soluble 4-1BB Support 4-1BB Engagement by PRS-343 Tumor Tcells area inductionCD8+ /mm tumor 2 Fold 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Biopsy Pre-dose * Unpaired 2 tailed t- test

P<0,05 PRS-343 (Cycle 1 Day 1) SD≥C6 PR CR PD Biopsy PRS-343Post-dose (Cycle 2 Day 1) (Cycle 2 Days 2-8) 10/25 patients 21/43 patients 30000 evaluated evaluated Serum [pg/ml]s41BB 20000 10000 6000 4000 2000 0 C1 C3 C4 C1 C3 C4 Time (Cycles) Non-Active Dose Active Dose Cohorts 1-8 Cohorts 9-13b Non-Active Dose Active Dose Cohorts 1-8 Cohorts 9-13b 10 Gastric Cancer Patient (107-012) with PR Patient Profile, Treatment History and Treatment Outcome Patient Profile Cohort 11b | 8 mg/kg every two weeks

80-year old woman; initial diagnosis in June 2017

old woman; initial diagnosis in June 2017 Stage IV gastric adenocarcinoma

Metastases to liver, lymph node and adrenal glands

HER2 IHC 3+; PD-L1 positive (CPS=3)

PD-L1 positive (CPS=3) NGS: ERBB2 amplification, TP53 mutation, alteration of CDK12 and SF3B1 Lesions Lesion Site Baseline Target 1 Liver 14 Oncology Treatment History Duration Trastuzumab, Pembrolizumab July 2017 - June 2018 + Capecitabine/oxaliplatin Nivolumab with IDO1 inhibitor Aug 2018 - Jan 2019 (investigational drug) Lesion Size (mm) C2 Post-treatment C3 Post-treatment C4 Post-treatment C6 Post-treatment 12 10 9 8 Target 2 Liver 20 16 10 8 9 Target 3 Pancreas 19 16 14 14 14 % Change from Baseline -17% -36% -42% -42% Non-target 1 Lung Present Present Present Present Present Non-target 2 Stomach Present Present Present Present Absent Non-target 3 Stomach Present Present Present Present Absent 11 Data cut: 24-Jan-2020 CD8+ T Cell Numbers in the Tumor and Circulating s4-1BB Increase Post-Treatment in responding Gastric Cancer Patient (107-012) Baseline Post-treatment C4 Tumor T cells (n/mm2) CD8 + 250 200 150 100 50 0 CD8 fold change: 5.7 CD8 pre [n/mm2]: 38 CD8 +Ki67+ T cells (n/mm2) Pre Post CD8Ki67 fold change: 5.8 CD8 pre [n/mm2]: 16 100 90 80 70 60 50 40 30 20 10 0 Pre Post Fold Change to Predose 3 Serum s41BB 2 1 0 2 4 8 15 Pre C2 Baseline Timepoint (days) 2000 1.9 x increase [pg/ml] 1500 1000 s41BB 500 0 predoseC1 day 2 d8 C1 C1 12 Rectal Cancer Patient (103-021) with CR Patient Profile, Treatment History and RECIST Monotherapy: Rectal Cancer Patient with Confirmed CR Oncology Treatment History Duration Capecitabine + XRT Apr-May 2017 Cohort 13b | 18 mg/kg Q2W

59-year-old male; initial diagnosis March 2017

male; initial diagnosis March 2017 Stage 4 rectal adenocarcinoma cancer; metastasized to heart and lung FoundationOne Her2 amplification; in-house testing IHC 3+

in-house testing IHC 3+ MSS, TMB low (2 mt/Mb) Neoadjuvant Folfox May-Sep 2017 Resection Dec 2017 Folfiri/Avastin Mar-Jul 2018 5FU/Avastin maintenance Aug 2018-May 2019 Irinotecan/Avastin May-Nov 2019 SBRT Nov 2019 Lesions Lesion Site Lesion Size (mm) Baseline C2 Post-treatment C4 Post-treatment C6 Post-treatment Target 1 Lung 22 13 0 0 % Change -41% -100% -100% from Baseline Non-target 1 - Present Present Absent Absent Data cut-off:27-Jul-20 13 CD8+ T Cell Numbers in the Tumor and Circulating s4-1BB Increase Post-Treatment in CR Rectal Cancer Patient (103-021) Baseline Post-treatment Post-treatment C2 C6 CD8 fold change: 2.3 CD8 pre [n/mm2]: 238 Tumor (n/mmcellsT 2) 700 600 500 400 300 + 200 CD8 100 0 Pre Post Serum a s e l i n e 6 l ] B o B 4 g / m B t p s 4 1 a n g e 2 1 B B [ C h s 4 F o l d 0 B a s e l i n e 2 3 4 8 1 5 P r e C 2 T i m e p o i n t ( d a y s ) 6 0 0 0 8 . 2 x i n c r e a s e 4 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 B L Q e 2 e s y s d o a d o d e 1 e r C r 1 p 2 p C C 14 Combination Therapy with Atezolizumab A Phase 1B, Open-label, Dose Escalation Study of PRS-343 in Combination With Atezolizumab in Patients with Specific HER2-Positive Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors PRS-343 + Atezolizumab Duration of Exposure Ovarian 102-122 Bladder 111-111 BCA 102-120 NSCLC 113-104 Ovarian 112-106 Lung 107-104 Gallbladder 107-103 CUP 102-115 Rectal 113-102 BCA 108-105 Gastric Cancer 102-123 Rectal 102-121 GEJ 112-107 BCA 102-116 NSCLC 111-110 GEJ 102-114 Esophageal 114-101 Rectal 112-101 BCA 108-101 BCA 112-102 NSCLC 107-109 GYN 111-112 GYN 108-106 Pancreatic 113-101 CHOL 108-102 CRC 111-107 BCA 102-113 *BCA 102-112 Rectal 102-111 GEJ 102-109 Gallbladder 107-107 Cholangiocarcinoma 107-105 BCA 102-105 BCA 111-106 Gallbladder 102-104 C2D21 C6D21 C10D21 C14D21 C18D21 C22D21 C24D21 X Cohort 7 (8mg/kg) Cohort 6 (5mg/kg) Cohort 5 (2.5mg/kg) Cohort 4 (1mg/kg) Partial Response Stable Disease Disease Progression Death On Treatment Discontinued (AE) Discontinued (Clinical Progression) Discontinued (Patient and/or Physician decision) Discontinued (Disease Progression) Scan and EOT on same day; RECIST response is presented DAYS ON TREATMENT | Data Cut: 18-AUG-2020 16 Treatment-Related Adverse Events for Combination with Atezolizumab All Subjects Occurred in > 1 Patient Combination with Atezolizumab n = 148 (%) % Grade 3 Infusion Related Reaction 38 (26%) 3 (2%) Fatigue 12 (8%) Nausea 8 (5%) Vomiting 38 (26%) Chills Abdominal pain 2 (1%) Anemia 4 (3%) 2 (1%) Anorexia 2 (1%) Arthalgia 2 (1%) Asthenia Cough Decreased appetite Diarrhea 5 (3%) 1 (1%) Dizziness Dry mouth 3 (2%) Dyspnoea Fever 3 (2%) Flushing Lightheadness 2 (1%) Lymphocyte count decreased 3 (2%) 1 (1%) Neutrophil count decreased 3 (2%) 1 (1%) Non-cardiac chest pain Paraesthesia Peripheral sensory neuropathy 2 (1%) Pruritis 4 (3%) Rash Two TRAEs above Grade 3: Grade 4 AST increase, Grade 3 transaminitis, and eventually Grade 5 hepatic failure in cohort 7 (8mg/kg + 1200mg Data cut-off:27-Jul-20 atezolizumab); Grade 4 hemolytic anemia (unrelated to PRS-343, related to atezolizumab) in cohort 7. 17 Soluble 4-1BB Increases in Active Dose Cohorts & Clinical Benefit is Associated with Tumoral Immune Cell Activation 4-1BB target engagement Soluble 4-1BB in serum CD8+ T cell Numbers CD8+ T cell Proliferation Tumor-localized activity IHC on tumor tissue Patients with prolonged clinical benefit show a trend of increased CD8+ T cell numbers, proliferation and elevated cytolytic function in tumor biopsies Substantial increase of s4-1BB is observed in active dose cohorts (4-7), suggesting PRS-343-mediated target engagement 18 Breast Cancer Patient (108-101) with PR Patient Profile, Treatment History and RECIST PRS-343+Atezolizumab: Breast Cancer Patient with PR Oncology Treatment History Duration Trastuzumab/Docetaxel/ Cohort 6 | 5 mg/kg Q3W + 1200mg atezolizumab

52-year-old male; Initial diagnosis July 2011

male; Initial diagnosis July 2011 Stage 2 Invasive Ductal Breast Cancer FISH HER2/CEP17 ratio 2.4, HER2 copy number 4.8 In-house testing IHC2+, FISH+

In-house testing IHC2+, FISH+ PD-L1 low in pre-treatment and high in post treatment biopsy Tamoxifen/Carboplatin Sep 2011-Jul 2013 Trastuzumab/Pertuzumab/Vinorelbine Aug 2013-Jan 2016 T-DM1/Fulvestrant Nov 2017-Mar 2018 Capecitabine/Lapatinib Mar 2018 Palbociclib/Arimidex Apr-May 2019 Lesion Size (mm) Lesions Lesion Site Baseline C2 Post- C4 Post- C6 Post- C8 Post- C12 Post- C16 Post- treatment treatment treatment treatment treatment treatment Target 1 right pulmonary 16 18 15 13 13 6 5 ligament lymph node % Change +12.5% -6% -19% -19% -63% -69% from Baseline Non-target1-4 - Present Present Present Present Present Present Present Data cut-off:27-Jul-20 19 Tumoral and Circulating s4-1BB Increase Post- Treatment in PR Breast Cancer Patient (108-101) CD8+ T cell Numbers / 1200 cellsTCD8Abs.+ mmtumor2 1000 Pre Post 800 600 400 200 0 Abs. CD8+Ki67+ CD8+ T cell Proliferation Soluble 4-1BB /cellsTtumor mm2 150 1BB-s4 [pg/ml] 4000 Post C1 C3 C4 Pre 100 3000 2000 50 1000 0 0 CD8+ T cell numbers, proliferation, cytolytic molecules and s4-1BB increase post-treatment, demonstrating 4-1BB arm activity of PRS-343 20 Conclusions Acceptable safety profile in all doses and schedules tested in monotherapy as well as in combination with atezolizumab Demonstrated durable anti-tumoractivity in heavily pre-treated patient population across multiple tumor types, including those usually not responsive to immune therapy; novel and non-redundant MoA among HER2-targeting therapies Showed a clear increase in CD8+ T cell numbers and proliferative index in the tumor microenvironment of responders, soluble 4-1BB increase demonstrates activity of the 4-1BB arm of the molecule 2L HER2+ gastric/gastroesophageal cancer trial in combination with Paclitaxel and Ramucirumab in preparation 21 Acknowledgements Patients, their families and caregivers Investigators, as well as their site personnel Monotherapy Combination with Atezolizumab Study 0416 (NCT03330561 A Phase 1, Open-label, Dose Escalation Study of PRS-343 in Patients with HER2-Positive Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors) sponsored by Pieris • The University of Texas MD Anderson • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center - Cancer Center - S. Piha-Paul, B. Bruggman A. Krishnamurthy, B. Foster, A. Blasko • Sarah Cannon Research Institute, LLC - • University of Arizona Cancer Center - J. Bendell, J. Costin R. Shroff, D. Pennington • NEXT Oncology - A. Tolcher, K. Dotson • Georgetown University Hospital - • University of California Los Angeles Jonsson P. Pohlmann, S. Wagner • Sydney Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns Comprehensive Cancer Center - S. Hurvitz, M. Rocha, R. Rubin Hopkins - N. Hahn, E. Lee • South Texas Accelerated Research • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center - Therapeutics - A. Patnaik, K. Rivas G. Ku, T. Shrivastav, P. Collins Study 0818 (NCT03650348, A Phase 1B, Open-label, Dose Escalation Study of PRS-343 in Combination With Atezolizumab in Patients with Specific HER2-Positive Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors) sponsored by Pieris, atezolizumab kindly supplied by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd • The University of Texas MD Anderson School of Medicine of USC, Norris Cancer Center - S. Piha-Paul, Comprehensive Cancer Center - A. B. Bruggman El-Khoueiry • NEXT Oncology - A. Tolcher, • The Ohio State University, Department K. Dotson of Internal Medicine - A. Noonan • University of California Los Angeles • Ochsner Cancer Institute - Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer M. Matrana, S. Jerdonek Center - J. Bendell, J. Costin • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer • University of Southern California, Keck Center - G. Ku, T. Shrivastav Pieris associates: Corinna Schlosser, Aizea Morales Kastresana 22 Attachments Original document

