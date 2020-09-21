Pieris Pharmaceuticals : European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020 - Presentation

Scan and EOT on same day; RECIST response is presented
DAYS ON TREATMENT | Data Cut: 18-AUG-2020
16
Treatment-Related Adverse Events for
Combination with Atezolizumab
All Subjects
Occurred in > 1 Patient
Combination with Atezolizumab
n = 148 (%)
% Grade 3
Infusion Related Reaction
38
(26%)
3 (2%)
Fatigue
12 (8%)
Nausea
8
(5%)
Vomiting
38
(26%)
Chills
Abdominal pain
2
(1%)
Anemia
4
(3%)
2 (1%)
Anorexia
2
(1%)
Arthalgia
2
(1%)
Asthenia
Cough
Decreased appetite
Diarrhea
5
(3%)
1 (1%)
Dizziness
Dry mouth
3
(2%)
Dyspnoea
Fever
3
(2%)
Flushing
Lightheadness
2
(1%)
Lymphocyte count decreased
3
(2%)
1 (1%)
Neutrophil count decreased
3
(2%)
1 (1%)
Non-cardiac chest pain
Paraesthesia
Peripheral sensory neuropathy
2
(1%)
Pruritis
4
(3%)
Rash
Two TRAEs above Grade 3: Grade 4 AST increase, Grade 3 transaminitis, and eventually Grade 5 hepatic failure in cohort 7 (8mg/kg + 1200mg
Data cut-off:27-Jul-20
atezolizumab); Grade 4 hemolytic anemia (unrelated to PRS-343, related to atezolizumab) in cohort 7.
17
Soluble 4-1BB Increases in Active Dose Cohorts & Clinical
Benefit is Associated with Tumoral Immune Cell Activation
4-1BB target engagement
Soluble 4-1BB in serum
CD8+ T cell Numbers
CD8+ T cell Proliferation
Tumor-localized activity
IHC on tumor tissue
Patients with prolonged clinical benefit show a trend of increased CD8+ T cell numbers, proliferation and elevated cytolytic function in tumor biopsies
Substantial increase of s4-1BB is observed in active dose cohorts (4-7), suggesting PRS-343-mediated target engagement
18
Breast Cancer Patient (108-101) with PR
Patient Profile, Treatment History and RECIST
PRS-343+Atezolizumab: Breast Cancer Patient with PR
Oncology Treatment History
Duration
Trastuzumab/Docetaxel/
Cohort 6 | 5 mg/kg Q3W + 1200mg atezolizumab
52-year-oldmale; Initial diagnosis July 2011
Stage 2 Invasive Ductal Breast Cancer
FISH HER2/CEP17 ratio 2.4, HER2 copy number 4.8 In-house testing IHC2+, FISH+
PD-L1low in pre-treatment and high in post treatment biopsy
Tamoxifen/Carboplatin
Sep 2011-Jul 2013
Trastuzumab/Pertuzumab/Vinorelbine
Aug 2013-Jan 2016
T-DM1/Fulvestrant
Nov 2017-Mar 2018
Capecitabine/Lapatinib
Mar 2018
Palbociclib/Arimidex
Apr-May 2019
Lesion Size (mm)
Lesions
Lesion Site
Baseline
C2 Post-
C4 Post-
C6 Post-
C8 Post-
C12 Post-
C16 Post-
treatment
treatment
treatment
treatment
treatment
treatment
Target 1
right pulmonary
16
18
15
13
13
6
5
ligament lymph node
% Change
+12.5%
-6%
-19%
-19%
-63%
-69%
from Baseline
Non-target1-4
-
Present
Present
Present
Present
Present
Present
Present
Data cut-off:27-Jul-20
19
Tumoral and Circulating s4-1BB Increase Post- Treatment in PR Breast Cancer Patient (108-101)
CD8+ T cell Numbers
/
1200
cellsTCD8Abs.+ mmtumor2
1000
Pre
Post
800
600
400
200
0
Abs. CD8+Ki67+
CD8+ T cell Proliferation
Soluble 4-1BB
/cellsTtumor mm2
150
1BB-s4 [pg/ml]
4000
Post
C1
C3
C4
Pre
100
3000
2000
50
1000
0
0
CD8+ T cell numbers, proliferation, cytolytic molecules and s4-1BB increase post-treatment, demonstrating 4-1BB arm activity of PRS-343
20
Conclusions
Acceptable safety profile in all doses and schedules tested in monotherapy as well as in combination with atezolizumab
Demonstrated durableanti-tumoractivity in heavily pre-treated patient population across multiple tumor types, including those usually not responsive to immune therapy; novel and non-redundant MoA among HER2-targeting therapies
Showed a clear increase in CD8+T cell numbers and proliferative index in the tumor microenvironment of responders, soluble 4-1BB increase demonstrates activity of the 4-1BB arm of the molecule
2L HER2+ gastric/gastroesophageal cancer trial in combination with Paclitaxel and Ramucirumab in preparation
21
Acknowledgements
Patients, their families and caregivers
Investigators, as well as their site personnel
Monotherapy
Combination with Atezolizumab
Study 0416 (NCT03330561 A Phase 1, Open-label, Dose Escalation Study of PRS-343 in Patients with HER2-Positive Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors) sponsored by Pieris
• The University of Texas MD Anderson
• University of Pittsburgh Medical Center -
Cancer Center - S. Piha-Paul, B. Bruggman
A. Krishnamurthy, B. Foster, A. Blasko
• Sarah Cannon Research Institute, LLC -
• University of Arizona Cancer Center -
J. Bendell, J. Costin
R. Shroff, D. Pennington
• NEXT Oncology - A. Tolcher, K. Dotson
• Georgetown University Hospital -
• University of California Los Angeles Jonsson
P. Pohlmann, S. Wagner
• Sydney Kimmel Cancer Center at Johns
Comprehensive Cancer Center - S. Hurvitz,
M. Rocha, R. Rubin
Hopkins - N. Hahn, E. Lee
• South Texas Accelerated Research
• Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center -
Therapeutics - A. Patnaik, K. Rivas
G. Ku, T. Shrivastav, P. Collins
Study 0818 (NCT03650348, A Phase 1B, Open-label, Dose Escalation Study of PRS-343 in Combination With Atezolizumab in Patients with Specific HER2-Positive Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors) sponsored by Pieris, atezolizumab kindly supplied by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 19 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 16:59:05 UTC