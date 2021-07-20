PRESS RELEASE: Q3 2020-2021 TURNOVER

Paris, 20 July 2021

Third-quarter affected by lower activity due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Increase in reservations for the fourth quarter.

1] Third quarter 2020/2021 revenue

Under IFRS standards, Q3 2020/2021 revenue totalled €172.5 million (€134.4 million for the tourism activities and €38.0 million for the property development activities).

The Group nevertheless continues to comment on its revenue and the associated financial indicators, in compliance with its operating reporting namely:

with the presentation of joint undertakings in proportional consolidation,

excluding the impact of IFRS16 application

Moreover, the operating and legal reorganisation implemented since 1 February 2021 resulting in the regrouping of each of the Group's activities into distinct and autonomous Business Lines, has led to a change in sectoral information in application of IFRS8. The main consequence for communication of the Group's revenue is the presentation of the contribution from the Adagio operating entity. The entity includes the contribution from leases taken out by the PVCP Group and entrusted to the joint-venture Adagio SAS for management, as well as the share of the contribution from Adagio SAS held by the Group.

A reconciliation table presenting revenue stemming from operating reporting and revenue under IFRS accounting is presented in the appendix at the end of the press release.