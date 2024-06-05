Pierre & Vacances is a leading European operator of tourist residences and villages. Net sales break down by a ctivity as follows: - operation of residences and villages (94.5%): manages, at the end of September 2023, a total of 45,866 apartments and houses under the names Pierre et Vacances (17,421 apartments), Center Parcs, Sunparks and Villages Nature (18,460) and Adagio (9,985); - real estate development (5.5%): primarily developing and selling renovated homes or new homes to individuals and institutional investors and construction and sales of residences for active seniors. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (52%), the Netherlands (17.5%), Germany (14.7%), Belgium (10.8%) and Spain (5%).