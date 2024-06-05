Paris, le 5 juin 2024
Rapport Financier Semestriel 2023/2024
Le Rapport Financier Semestriel 2023/2024 (1er octobre 2023 - 31 mars 2024) est disponible dans sa version électronique sur le site Internet du Groupe Pierre & Vacances- Center Parcs à l'adresse suivante : http://www.groupepvcp.comdans la rubrique Finance / Informations Financières / Infos réglementées
