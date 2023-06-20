Advanced search
    PRL   IT0004007560

PIERREL

(PRL)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  10:23:58 2023-06-20 am EDT
2.600 EUR   +2.12%
Pierrel, ok from Saudi Arabia to market dental anesthetic
AN
07:18aBioera in the lead; algoWatt gives ground.
AN
04:30aPierrel receives marketing authorization for Orabloc in Saudi Arabia
AN
Pierrel, ok from Saudi Arabia to market dental anesthetic

06/20/2023 | 10:18am EDT
(Alliance News) - Pierrel Spa announced Tuesday that it has obtained marketing authorization in Saudi Arabia for Pierrel's flagship Articaine-based dental anesthetic, Orabloc, which will join the Xylocaine and Citanest brands already marketed by Pierrel in the Saudi Kingdom.

The group, which exports its products to major international markets from Canada to Taiwan, has 44 marketing authorizations in its portfolio and markets its dental anesthetics in 37 countries, has about 30 new registrations pending for its Orabloc dental anesthetic, and has initiated numerous registration processes for other molecules, the company explained in a note.

Pierrel also recently announced that it has signed agreements aimed at expanding its product portfolio through the acquisition, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent, of the American 3M's line of dental anesthetics with the Ubistesin, Xylestesin and Mepivastesin brands.

CDO Fabio Velotti says," The Saudi Arabian market is a vast and very rapidly expanding market. The entry of Orabloc will allow us to establish our presence in the dental market of reference for the entire Middle East."

Pierrel trades up 2.1 percent at EUR2.60 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.49% 617.378 Real-time Quote.23.26%
PIERREL 2.12% 2.6 Real-time Quote.-37.08%
Financials
Sales 2022 24,1 M 26,4 M 26,4 M
Net income 2022 1,36 M 1,48 M 1,48 M
Net Debt 2022 21,1 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 750x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 23,3 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 27,3%
Chart PIERREL
Duration : Period :
PIERREL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIERREL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fulvio Citaredo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Francesco Pepe Chief Financial Officer
Raffaele Petrone Chairman
Mauro Fierro Independent Non-Executive Director
Alessandra Piccinino Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIERREL-37.08%637
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.03%459 428
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY22.38%424 999
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.44%356 105
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.47%277 392
ROCHE HOLDING AG-4.94%249 054
