Pierrel, ok from Saudi Arabia to market dental anesthetic

(Alliance News) - Pierrel Spa announced Tuesday that it has obtained marketing authorization in Saudi Arabia for Pierrel's flagship Articaine-based dental anesthetic, Orabloc, which will join the Xylocaine and Citanest brands already marketed by Pierrel in the Saudi Kingdom.

The group, which exports its products to major international markets from Canada to Taiwan, has 44 marketing authorizations in its portfolio and markets its dental anesthetics in 37 countries, has about 30 new registrations pending for its Orabloc dental anesthetic, and has initiated numerous registration processes for other molecules, the company explained in a note.

Pierrel also recently announced that it has signed agreements aimed at expanding its product portfolio through the acquisition, subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent, of the American 3M's line of dental anesthetics with the Ubistesin, Xylestesin and Mepivastesin brands.

CDO Fabio Velotti says," The Saudi Arabian market is a vast and very rapidly expanding market. The entry of Orabloc will allow us to establish our presence in the dental market of reference for the entire Middle East."

Pierrel trades up 2.1 percent at EUR2.60 per share.

