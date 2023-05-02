Advanced search
    PRL   IT0004007560

PIERREL S.P.A.

(PRL)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-02 am EDT
0.1725 EUR   +1.47%
3M to Sell Some Dental Local Anesthetic Products to Pierrel for $70 Million

05/02/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
By Colin Kellaher


3M Co. on Tuesday said it agreed to sell a handful of dental local anesthetic products to Italy's Pierrel for $70 million.

The St. Paul, Minn., conglomerate, which last week unveiled plans to shed about 6,000 jobs in a global restructuring, said the products generated sales of about $30 million last year and weren't material to its financial results.

3M said the products, which it sells mainly in Europe and Asia, include those sold under the Ubistesin, Xylestesin and Mepivastesin brands and are part of its oral-care business.

The company said it expects to record a gain on the sale, which it expects to complete in the third quarter, adding that it will retain the ownership of its plant in Seefeld, Germany, where the portfolio is based.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1249ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
3M COMPANY -2.59% 103.1 Delayed Quote.-11.73%
PIERREL S.P.A. 1.47% 0.1725 Real-time Quote.-4.49%
Financials
Sales 2022 24,1 M 26,5 M 26,5 M
Net income 2022 1,36 M 1,49 M 1,49 M
Net Debt 2022 21,1 M 23,1 M 23,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 30,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38,9 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 28,6%
Managers and Directors
Fulvio Citaredo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Francesco Pepe General Manager-Administration, Finance & Control
Raffaele Petrone Chairman
Mauro Fierro Independent Non-Executive Director
Alessandra Piccinino Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIERREL S.P.A.-4.49%43
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.33%425 153
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY10.93%385 224
NOVO NORDISK A/S20.55%374 068
MERCK & CO., INC.4.86%295 235
ABBVIE INC.-4.89%271 166
