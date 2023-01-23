Enervit and ePrice at the bottom of the list

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Pierrel rises 3.9 percent and leads a predominantly bearish list. The stock is coming off a good month, in which it rose 3.9 percent, while losing 1.2 percent and 17 percent over the last six months and the last year, respectively.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Enervit gives up 7.1% and records the worst perofrmance in the list of small-cap companies. The stock is up 0.9% in the last month but has lost 3.3% and 12% in the last six months and last year, respectively.

ePrice drops 5.7 percent and matches the previous session, in which it lost 5.3 percent. The stock is up 58% in the last 30 sessions and 16% in the last 180 but has lost 24% of its value since last year.

