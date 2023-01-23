Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Pierrel S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRL   IT0004007560

PIERREL S.P.A.

(PRL)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  06:56:52 2023-01-23 am EST
0.1824 EUR   +3.87%
07:46aEnervit and ePrice at the bottom of the list
AN
2022Pierrel S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Pierrel S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enervit and ePrice at the bottom of the list

01/23/2023 | 07:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Pierrel rises 3.9 percent and leads a predominantly bearish list. The stock is coming off a good month, in which it rose 3.9 percent, while losing 1.2 percent and 17 percent over the last six months and the last year, respectively.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Enervit gives up 7.1% and records the worst perofrmance in the list of small-cap companies. The stock is up 0.9% in the last month but has lost 3.3% and 12% in the last six months and last year, respectively.

----------

ePrice drops 5.7 percent and matches the previous session, in which it lost 5.3 percent. The stock is up 58% in the last 30 sessions and 16% in the last 180 but has lost 24% of its value since last year.

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERVIT S.P.A. -7.10% 3.27 Delayed Quote.7.98%
EPRICE S.P.A. -5.67% 0.0133 Delayed Quote.56.67%
PIERREL S.P.A. 3.87% 0.1824 Delayed Quote.-1.35%
All news about PIERREL S.P.A.
07:46aEnervit and ePrice at the bottom of the list
AN
2022Pierrel S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Pierrel S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Pierrel S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
2022Pierrel S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2022Pierrel Obtains Marketing Authorization For Dental Anesthetic In Turkmenistan
MT
2021Pierrel S.p.a. : Approval on a voluntary basis of the interim management report for the pi..
PU
2021Pierrel S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021Pierrel S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Pierrel S.p.a. : Pierrel launches on the italian market the goccles® app
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 25,2 M 27,3 M 27,3 M
Net income 2022 0,80 M 0,87 M 0,87 M
Net Debt 2022 19,7 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 58,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 40,2 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,38x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 105
Free-Float 28,6%
Chart PIERREL S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Pierrel S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIERREL S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,18 €
Average target price 0,33 €
Spread / Average Target 86,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fulvio Citaredo Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Francesco Pepe General Manager-Administration, Finance & Control
Raffaele Petrone Chairman
Mauro Fierro Independent Non-Executive Director
Alessandra Piccinino Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIERREL S.P.A.-1.35%44
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.48%441 168
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-5.40%328 828
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.99%317 826
ROCHE HOLDING AG1.31%282 439
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.91%278 741