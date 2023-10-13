(Alliance News) - Major European marketplaces are expected to fall on IG futures, in the wake of the bearish close of the U.S. and the trend of Asian ones, in the aftermath of the release of the U.S. CPI that followed the PPI numbers earlier in the week, turning out to be a bit warmer than expected, and just hours after the release of Chinese inflation and trade data.

The FTSE Mib, therefore, is expected to fall 117.5 points or 0.4 percent after closing up 0.3 percent at 28,493.35 with a high on the day at 28,753.37.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is expected to be in the red by 14.3 points or 0.2 percent, Paris' CAC 40 is given a decline of 25.8 points or 0.4 percent, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is expected to be down 54.0 points or 0.4 percent.

U.S. markets closed the day lower as "uncertainty about the extent of further rate hikes has re-emerged and markets have begun to discount the prospect of another hike at the next Fed meeting in three weeks," commented Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets.

"The reality is that the path to 2 percent may take much longer than initially thought, and markets are slowly beginning to realize that the direction of travel may not be in a straight line. This uncertainty was confirmed by this morning's September Chinese inflation and trade data, which showed once again that the Chinese economy continues to struggle."

Indeed, from China, the statistics bureau let it be known that consumer prices remained flat in September, a warning sign of impending deflation. According to the consensus cited by FXStreet, analysts were expecting a slight increase in prices of 0.2 percent.

Down, and equally, were exports and imports from China, with the former falling 6.2 percent year-on-year to USD299.13 billion in September, following an 8.8 percent drop in the previous month and better than forecasts of a 7.6 percent drop. Imports also fell 6.2 percent year-on-year to USD221.4 billion in September, slowing from the 7.3 percent drop a month earlier and compared to market consensus of a 6.0 percent drop.

Among Italy's minor listings, the Mid-Cap advanced 0.2 percent to 39,515.06 on Thursday evening, the Small-Cap closed 0.2 percent in the red to 25,512.99, and Italy Growth marked a 0.2 percent red to 8,039.81.

On the main list of the Italian Stock Exchange, Leonardo took home 2.6 percent, appreciating to EUR14.24 per share. The stock on the day updated its 52-week high to EUR14.35 and closed its fourth daily candle with an uptrend. Of note, Deutsche Bank raised its target price to EUR15.10 from EUR13.70 with a 'buy' recommendation.

Also doing well was ERG, which positioned itself in the upper quarters by marking a plus 1.7 percent. The board of directors on Thursday resolved to start a share buyback program for a maximum of about 3.7 million shares, or 2.5 percent of the share capital, with a maximum outlay of EUR100.0 million. As of today's date, the company holds 782,080 of its own shares or 0.5 percent of the share capital.

Good purchases also on Amplifon, which brought home a plus 1.8 percent, after the eve's decline with 0.6 percent.

Good performance for Ferrari, with the Cavallino stock bringing home a plus 1.2% at EUR295.0, in its third bullish session.

Among the few bearish performers, BPER Banca took a step back 0.7% to EUR2.94 per share, pulling the oars in the boat after two active sessions.

Sales, among others, also on Moncler, which traded minus 2.0% at EUR52.84 on the heels of eve's 2.5% decline.

On the cadet segment, good trades also on Reply, which posted a plus 3.5 percent positioning its snout toward its third bullish session.

Sesa, on the other hand, took home 2.1 percent, with price at EUR98.65 per share.

Iren, on the other hand, advanced 0.1 percent after announcing Wednesday that it has finalized the acquisition of control of Semia Green, a company active in the circular economy, through its subsidiary Iren Ambiente Toscana. The remainder of the share capital is held by Sienambiente, already a shareholder of Semia Green and in which the Iren group has a 40 percent stake.

On a negative note, in the narrow group of bearish traders, Antares slipped 3.3 percent, after a 4.2 percent green on the eve of the day. High trading volume was recorded on the stock at over 230,000 traded against a three-month daily average of just under 57,000.

Eurogroup Lamination, on the other hand, gave up 3.3 percent to EUR3.78. The stock touched a new 52-week low at EUR3.74 during the day.

On the Small-Cap, Pierrel moved ahead 8.0 percent with price at EUR1.75. The company on Thursday announced that the Petrone family's reference partner Fin Posillipo, in agreement with Bootes of vice chairman Rosario Bifulco, has launched a total public offering aimed at delisting Pierrel. The tender offer is for cash at EUR1.75 per share on the 13.69 percent free float, for a maximum expected outlay of EUR13.158 million. As of today Fin Posillipo already holds 75.63 percent of the shares, Bootes 10.68 percent.

Openjobmetis, on the other hand, marked a plus 2.8 percent, after a 0.5 percent loss on the eve of the meeting.

Instead, d'Amico advanced 1.6%, on its sixth bullish daily candle.

Marked selling, among others, on Netweek, which recorded its third bearish session in a row with a 5.7 percent red.

Red also on Aquafil, which closed down 4.8 percent after two sessions ended with a positive balance.

Among SMEs, Ambromobiliare took home 4.9 percent, rearing its head after three sessions of closed in the red.

Boosted on EdiliziAcrobatica--up 2.6 percent--which reported Thursday that it signed 18,590 contracts in the first nine months of the year, up from 12,149 in the same period of 2022 with a 53 percent growth. This result also reflects the growth in the number of customers, which registered a 78 percent increase.

In contrast, Altea Green Power posted a plus 5.4 percent, rearing its head again after two sessions among the bearish.

At the back of the pack, Casta Diva fell instead by 5.4 percent, contracting after eve's gain of 4.4 percent.

In Asia, the Nikkei gives up 0.6 percent, the Hang Seng is in the red 2.6 percent and the Shanghai Composite is down 0.7 percent.

In New York on European night, the Dow closed 0.5 percent in the red at 33,631.14, the Nasdaq gave up 0.6 percent to 13,574.22, and the S&P 500 finished 0.6 percent lower at 4,349.61.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0540 against USD1.0551 recorded in Thursday's European equities close, while the pound was worth USD1.2193 from USD1.2212 on Thursday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD86.68 per barrel from USD86.45 per barrel at Thursday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD1,876.36 an ounce from USD1,872.45 an ounce on Thursday evening.

Friday's macroeconomic calendar includes a speech by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey at 1000 CEST. At 1100 CEST, it will be the turn of Eurozone industrial production.

In the afternoon, from the US, focus on import and export price indexes, at 1430 CEST.

At 1500 CEST, a speech by ECB number one, Christine Lagarde, is scheduled, while from the US, at 1930 CEST, it will be the turn of the Baker Hughes mining rig count report.

In the serara, as usual on Friday, at 2230 CEST, the COT Report will be released.

On the corporate calendar in the Piazza Affari, no special events are scheduled.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.