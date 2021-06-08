Log in
Pierrel S.p.A.: PIERREL LAUNCHES ON THE ITALIAN MARKET THE GOCCLES® APP

PRESS RELEASE

PIERREL LAUNCHES ON THE ITALIAN MARKET

THE GOCCLES® APP

On the American market since September 2020, it is now also in Italian

Capua (CE), 8 June 2021 - Pierrel S.p.A. (Ticker: PRL), global provider of services for the pharmaceutical industry listed in the MTA segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, announces that the GOCCLES®app is now available in Italian and English on the Apple Store or Google Play; it was created to support dentists o hygienists in performing a screening for oral cancer and a visit with Goccles® glasses.

Designed by the team of the Maxillofacial Surgery Department of the IRCCS Agostino Gemelli University Hospital in Rome and then developed and industrialized by Pierrel over the last few years, Goccles® are special glasses, equipped with an innovative optical filter, which allows to perform a quick, non-invasive and painless examination of the oral cavity thanks to autofluorescence. This technique allows screening of the internal surface of the oral mucosa in just one minute and provides adequate support for the early detection of dysplasias and potentially malignant lesions; 60 seconds that can make a difference in saving a patient's life.

The app is of great help to the professional who is carrying out the screening as it contains a library of lesions of the oral cavity with associated description of the most common pathologies, facilitating the identification of the lesion. In addition to a step by step tutorial on the recognition of the lesion and a video on the use of Goccles®, the first screen of the app asks to choose between two options: collect a medical history, for which the user is asked to enter data and photos of the patient, or recognize the lesion through a screening guide that helps to carry out the visit and provides feedback on the type of lesion with related photo gallery and description. Finally, it is possible to upload your own archive of data and photos to share with a physician of the Goccles® team to receive support.

The device, patented in 2011 and marketed by Pierrel Pharma, won the silver medal in the Diagnostics section (Medical and Dental category) of the Edison Annual Awards 2019 in the USA, was awarded with "The Life Science Excellence Awards" for the category Best Innovative Device- Technology of the Year and received awards from Dental Advisor in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

* * *

Pierrel S.p.A. specialises in the pharmaceutical production (Contract Manufacturing Division) and the development, registration and licensing of new drugs and medical devices (Pharma Division). Pierrel Group is listed on the MTA exchange which is organised and managed by Borsa Italiana and boasts over 70 years' experience in the pharmaceutical sector, being one of Europe's leading producers of local and dental anaesthetics. Pierrel also has a production unit in Capua, close to Naples, Italy, that has been authorised by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the aseptic production of injectable medicines. The subsidiary Pierrel Pharma S.r.l. has registered and distributes the Orabloc® dental anaesthetic in Canada, US, Russia and Europe. The registered office of Pierrel S.p.A. is in Capua (CE), Italy.

For further information:

Pierrel S.p.A.

Spriano Communication & Partners S.r.l.

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Mr Fulvio Citaredo

Matteo Russo

E-mail: investor.relations@pierrelgroup.com

E-mail: mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

tel. +39 0823 626 111

tel. +393479834881

fax +39 0823 626 228

Cristina Tronconi

E-mail: ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

tel. + 39 3460477901

Disclaimer

Pierrel S.p.A. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 07:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
