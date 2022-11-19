Ukraine circus boss talks his way out of trouble after being shot

Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Pigeon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    7956   JP3801600002

PIGEON CORPORATION

(7956)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2089.00 JPY   +0.82%
Financials
Sales 2022 96 021 M 686 M 686 M
Net income 2022 8 728 M 62,4 M 62,4 M
Net cash 2022 33 919 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 250 B 1 786 M 1 786 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 3 935
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart PIGEON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pigeon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PIGEON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 2 089,00 JPY
Average target price 2 374,62 JPY
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norimasa Kitazawa President & Representative Director
Hiroyasu Maki Executive Officer, GM-Accounting & Finance
Shigeru Yamashita Chairman
Yasunori Kurachi Director, Head-Quality Management, R&D
Koji Ishigami Executive Officer & General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PIGEON CORPORATION-4.96%1 786
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-12.84%337 848
UNILEVER PLC2.41%121 956
ESTEE LAUDER-36.94%83 301
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED5.23%71 507
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-11.78%63 860