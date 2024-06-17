Published: 2024-06-17 18:00:00 CEST Pihlajalinna Oyj

Changes in company's own shares Pihlajalinna Oyj: Acquisition of own shares on June 17, 2024 Pihlajalinna Oyj: Acquisition of own shares onJune 17, 2024 Pihlajalinna Oyj's stock exchange release on June 17, 2024 , at 07:00 p.m. EET Date June 17, 2024 Exchange transaction Buy Share trading code PIHLIS Amount, shares 774 Average price/share (EUR) 9.5252 Total cost (EUR) 7,372.50 After the acquisitions Pihlajalinna Oyj holds a total of 136,055 treasury shares. ON BEHALF OF PIHLAJALINNA OYJ Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch

Antti Väliaho Jonathan Nyberg Additional Information Tuula Lehto, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer, Pihlajalinna Plc Tel. +358 40 588 5343,tuula.lehto@pihlajalinna.fi www.pihlajalinna.fi Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki

investors.pihlajalinna.fi Pihlajalinna is one of the leading providers of private healthcare and social services in Finland. The Group provides comprehensive and quality private clinic and hospital services as well as occupational healthcare and insurance cooperation services. To the wellbeing services counties Pihlajalinna offers social and healthcare service production models, in which the cooperation between the public and private sectors guarantees effective services for citizens. Appoximately 7,000 employees and 2,200 practitioners work at Pihlajalinna. In 2023, Pihlajalinna's revenue was 720 million euros. Pihlajalinna's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. Read more www.pihlajalinna.fi.

