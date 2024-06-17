Pihlajalinna Oyj: Acquisition of own shares on June 17, 2024

After the acquisitions Pihlajalinna Oyj holds a total of 136,055 treasury shares.
ON BEHALF OF PIHLAJALINNA OYJ
Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch
Antti Väliaho Jonathan Nyberg
Additional Information
Tuula Lehto, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer, Pihlajalinna Plc
Tel. +358 40 588 5343,tuula.lehto@pihlajalinna.fi
www.pihlajalinna.fi
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
investors.pihlajalinna.fi
Pihlajalinna is one of the leading providers of private healthcare and social services in Finland. The Group provides comprehensive and quality private clinic and hospital services as well as occupational healthcare and insurance cooperation services. To the wellbeing services counties Pihlajalinna offers social and healthcare service production models, in which the cooperation between the public and private sectors guarantees effective services for citizens. Appoximately 7,000 employees and 2,200 practitioners work at Pihlajalinna. In 2023, Pihlajalinna's revenue was 720 million euros. Pihlajalinna's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. Read more www.pihlajalinna.fi.
Attachments:
Pihlajalinna Oyj 17062024.xlsx
This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Pihlajalinna Oyj published this content on
17 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
17 June 2024 16:04:08 UTC.
Pihlajalinna Oyj is a Finland-based company providing social and healthcare services. It dedicates its offer to individuals, businesses and public institutions. It operates medical and health centers, dental clinics and hospitals around Finland. The Company operates in two segments: Private Clinics and Specialized Care (L&E), which includes medical centers, surgical operations, public specialized care, dental healthcare and occupational health services; and Primary and Social Care (P&S), which comprises social care, outsourcing of healthcare, health packages, and employment services. The Company's activities are conducted under two brands, namely Pihlajalinna and Dextra. Also, it offers wellbeing services through the Forever fitness centre chain.