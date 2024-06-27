English
Published: 2024-06-27 18:00:00 CEST
Pihlajalinna Oyj
Changes in company's own shares
Pihlajalinna Oyj: Acquisition of own shares on June 27, 2024

Pihlajalinna Oyj's stock exchange release onJune 27, 2024, at 07:00 p.m. EET
Date June 27, 2024
Exchange transaction Buy
Share trading code PIHLIS
Amount, shares 749
Average price/share (EUR) 9.4120
Total cost (EUR) 7,049.59

After the acquisitions Pihlajalinna Oyj holds a total of 140,662 treasury shares.

ON BEHALF OF PIHLAJALINNA OYJ

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch

Antti Väliaho Jonathan Nyberg

Pihlajalinna is one of the leading providers of private healthcare and social services in Finland. The Group provides comprehensive and quality private clinic and hospital services as well as occupational healthcare and insurance cooperation services. To the wellbeing services counties Pihlajalinna offers social and healthcare service production models, in which the cooperation between the public and private sectors guarantees effective services for citizens. Appoximately 7,000 employees and 2,200 practitioners work at Pihlajalinna. In 2023, Pihlajalinna's revenue was 720 million euros. Pihlajalinna's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. Read more www.pihlajalinna.fi.

