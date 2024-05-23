Published: 2024-05-21 08:00:00 CEST Pihlajalinna Oyj

Changes board/management/auditors Change in Pihlajalinna's Management Team Pihlajalinna Plc Stock Exchange Release 21 May 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Change in Pihlajalinna's Management Team Eetu Salunen, the Chief Operating Officer, Public services of Pihlajalinna Plc, has decided to leave the company. Seppo Kariniemi will serve as the interim Chief Operating Officer, Public services and as a member of the Group's Management Team, in addition to his current positions as the Managing Director of Kuusiolinna Terveys, Jämsän Terveys and Jokilaakson Terveys. Kariniemi has worked for Pihlajalinna since the beginning of 2022. Salunen will continue to support the Group's management for the time being.



- I want to thank Eetu for his contribution to Pihlajalinna's Public services at a time when the operating environment has undergone major changes. The start of the wellbeing services counties at the beginning of 2023 has meant long contract negotiations regarding our complete outsourcings and adaptation to the client's new service framework. I wish Eetu all the best in his future ventures, says Pihlajalinna CEO Tuomas Hyyryläinen. Pihlajalinna Plc Further information Tuula Lehto, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer, +358 40 588 5343 ortuula.lehto@pihlajalinna.fi Distribution Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Pihlajalinna is one of the leading providers of private healthcare and social services in Finland. The Group provides comprehensive and quality private clinic and hospital services as well as occupational healthcare and insurance cooperation services. To the wellbeing services counties Pihlajalinna offers social and healthcare service production models, in which the cooperation between the public and private sectors guarantees effective services for citizens. Appoximately 7,000 employees and 2,200 practitioners work at Pihlajalinna. In 2023, Pihlajalinna's revenue was 720 million euros. Pihlajalinna's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. Read more www.pihlajalinna.fi.

