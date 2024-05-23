Pihlajalinna Plc Stock Exchange Release 21 May 2024 at 9:00 a.m.
Change in Pihlajalinna's Management Team
Eetu Salunen, the Chief Operating Officer, Public services of Pihlajalinna Plc, has decided to leave the company. Seppo Kariniemi will serve as the interim Chief Operating Officer, Public services and as a member of the Group's Management Team, in addition to his current positions as the Managing Director of Kuusiolinna Terveys, Jämsän Terveys and Jokilaakson Terveys. Kariniemi has worked for Pihlajalinna since the beginning of 2022. Salunen will continue to support the Group's management for the time being.
- I want to thank Eetu for his contribution to Pihlajalinna's Public services at a time when the operating environment has undergone major changes. The start of the wellbeing services counties at the beginning of 2023 has meant long contract negotiations regarding our complete outsourcings and adaptation to the client's new service framework. I wish Eetu all the best in his future ventures, says Pihlajalinna CEO Tuomas Hyyryläinen.
Pihlajalinna in brief
Pihlajalinna is one of the leading providers of private healthcare and social services in Finland. The Group provides comprehensive and quality private clinic and hospital services as well as occupational healthcare and insurance cooperation services. To the wellbeing services counties Pihlajalinna offers social and healthcare service production models, in which the cooperation between the public and private sectors guarantees effective services for citizens. Appoximately 7,000 employees and 2,200 practitioners work at Pihlajalinna. In 2023, Pihlajalinna's revenue was 720 million euros. Pihlajalinna's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy. Read more www.pihlajalinna.fi.
Pihlajalinna Oyj is a Finland-based company providing social and healthcare services. It dedicates its offer to individuals, businesses and public institutions. It operates medical and health centers, dental clinics and hospitals around Finland. The Company operates in two segments: Private Clinics and Specialized Care (L&E), which includes medical centers, surgical operations, public specialized care, dental healthcare and occupational health services; and Primary and Social Care (P&S), which comprises social care, outsourcing of healthcare, health packages, and employment services. The Company's activities are conducted under two brands, namely Pihlajalinna and Dextra. Also, it offers wellbeing services through the Forever fitness centre chain.