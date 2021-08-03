Pihlajalinna Oyj : Plc publishes Half Year Financial Report for January 1–June 30, 2021 on Friday, August 13, 2021

Pihlajalinna Plc Press Release 3 August 2021 at 3.30 pm

Pihlajalinna Plc publishes Half Year Financial Report for January 1-June 30, 2021 on Friday, August 13, 2021

Half Year Financial Report

Pihlajalinna Plc will publish the Half Year Financial Report for the period January 1-June 30, 2021 on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 8.00 a.m. The release will be available on the company website https://investors.pihlajalinna.fi.

Press and analyst meeting

A meeting for analysts and the press, conducted in Finnish, will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10.00 a.m. The meeting will be organized online in Microsoft Teams.

Registration for the analyst and press meeting should be made by email to heidi.rainesalo@pihlajalinna.fi by Thursday, August 12, 2021. The link to the virtual meeting will be sent to the registered participants on the day before.

Pihlajalinna Plc