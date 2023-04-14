Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  Pihlajalinna Oyj
  News
  Summary
    PIHLIS   FI4000092556

PIHLAJALINNA OYJ

(PIHLIS)
  Report
04:35:19 2023-04-14 am EDT
7.815 EUR   +0.58%
04:26aPihlajalinna Oyj : Plc publishes Interim Report for January 1–March 31, 2023 on Friday, 28 April, 2023
PU
04/04Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting and the constitutive meeting of the Board of Directors of Pihlajalinna Plc
AQ
03/31Pihlajalinna Oyj : dental health services will be part of Hammas Hohde at the beginning of April
PU
Pihlajalinna Oyj : Plc publishes Interim Report for January 1–March 31, 2023 on Friday, 28 April, 2023

04/14/2023 | 04:26am EDT
Pihlajalinna Plc Investor News 14 April 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Pihlajalinna Plc publishes Interim Report for January 1-March 31, 2023 on Friday, 28 April, 2023

Pihlajalinna Plc will publish the Interim Report for the period of January 1-March 31, 2023 on Friday, 28 April, 2023 at approximately 8.00 a.m. The release will be available on the company website.

Live webcast for analysts, investors and media

Pihlajalinna will organize a live webcast meeting for analysts, investors and media, on Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at https://pihlajalinna.videosync.fi/q1-2023.

Financial results will be presented by the interim CEO Mikko Wirén. The event will be conducted in Finnish.

Remote participants registrations for the event should be made here at the latest on Wednesday, 26 April, 2023. Participation is also possible on site at Sanomatalo, Studio Eero, Töölönlahdenranta 2, Helsinki. The space has a limited number of seats, so please register by e-mail to viestinta@pihlajalinna.fi by Monday, 24 April, 2023.

The recording of the event will be available later on the same webpage as the live webcast.

Pihlajalinna Plc

Further information:

Tarja Rantala, CFO, +358 40 774 9290, tarja.rantala@pihlajalinna.fi
Tuula Lehto, Vice President, Communications and Sustainability, +358 40 588 5343, tuula.m.lehto@pihlajalinna.fi

Distribution:

Key media
investors.pihlajalinna.fi

PDF:

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pihlajalinna Oyj published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 08:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
