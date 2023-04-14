Pihlajalinna Oyj : Plc publishes Interim Report for January 1–March 31, 2023 on Friday, 28 April, 2023

Pihlajalinna Plc Investor News 14 April 2023 at 11:00 a.m.

Pihlajalinna Plc publishes Interim Report for January 1-March 31, 2023 on Friday, 28 April, 2023

Pihlajalinna Plc will publish the Interim Report for the period of January 1-March 31, 2023 on Friday, 28 April, 2023 at approximately 8.00 a.m. The release will be available on the company website.

Live webcast for analysts, investors and media

Pihlajalinna will organize a live webcast meeting for analysts, investors and media, on Friday, 28 April, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at https://pihlajalinna.videosync.fi/q1-2023.

Financial results will be presented by the interim CEO Mikko Wirén. The event will be conducted in Finnish.

Remote participants registrations for the event should be made here at the latest on Wednesday, 26 April, 2023. Participation is also possible on site at Sanomatalo, Studio Eero, Töölönlahdenranta 2, Helsinki. The space has a limited number of seats, so please register by e-mail to viestinta@pihlajalinna.fi by Monday, 24 April, 2023.

The recording of the event will be available later on the same webpage as the live webcast.

Tarja Rantala, CFO, +358 40 774 9290, tarja.rantala@pihlajalinna.fi

Tuula Lehto, Vice President, Communications and Sustainability, +358 40 588 5343, tuula.m.lehto@pihlajalinna.fi

